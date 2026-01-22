A kombi transporting pupils caught fire in Vosloorus on Thursday morning, 22 January 2026

The fire is believed to have originated from the vehicle's engine due to a mechanical fault

Social media reactions reflect growing concerns over scholar transport safety in South Africa

GAUTENG, VOSLOORUS - Another scholar transport incident has hit Gauteng province after a kombi carrying two pupils and their driver caught fire in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on Thursday morning, 22 January 2026.

Kombi carrying pupils on fire

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said firefighters received a call around 06:03 about a vehicle on fire in Inyetsane Street, Vosloorus, Extension 7. By the time emergency services arrived, the kombi was fully engulfed in flames. Both children, aged six and ten, and the driver escaped without injuries. DEMS said the fire is believed to have started in the engine compartment, possibly due to a mechanical or electrical fault.

The children and the driver were given counselling at the scene, and their parents were contacted immediately. The vehicle was extensively damaged, and the scene was handed over to the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department for investigation and rehabilitation.

Fire broke out in Lenasia South

Briefly News earlier reported that another scholar transport incident was reported in Gauteng after a minibus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Wednesday morning, 21 January 2026.

The fire broke out in Lenasia South while the vehicle was travelling to school. Footage circulating on social media showed a white Mercedes minibus in flames as residents in the area moved in to assist. Community members were seen removing school bags from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

@NyKoMR said:

"This kind of taxi shouldn't even be on our roads anymore. Highly doubt it was roadworthy, but here it is endangering the lives of school kids."

@ZikhaliBandile said:

"One thing I know about South Africa is that similar situations happen consecutively, as if we are possessed. This month alone, we will be hearing of scholar transport accidents till the end of January. It worries me how such scenes happens consecutive like they are planned."

@lindzmlangeni said:

"Kids are not safe at all."

@Kat_let_g0 said:

"We need a day of prayer. This is not normal, and we shouldn't take this lightly."

@CFC_Duma said:

"What's happening with scholar transport?"

@Andile_Mnune said:

"When it rains, it pours for scholar transport operators."

@thulani_mzamo said:

"South Africa’s domino effect never stops shocking me. One event always seems to trigger another similar one, or perhaps it only feels that way because we’re paying closer attention now. "

