A seven-seater minibus with 22 learners was found overloaded in Polokwane on Wednesday, 21 January 2026

The driver of the vehicle allegedly abandoned the vehicle after discovering traffic officials

Authorities warned parents and drivers about the dangers of reckless behaviour in transporting children

LIMPOPO - POLOKWANE - A seven-seater minibus was found overloaded with 22 learners on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, in Polokwane. The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety condemned the incident.

Minibus found overloaded with 22 learners

The incident occurred in the Ladanna area, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after noticing traffic enforcement officers. The department said the incident highlighted the importance of prioritising road safety, particularly when transporting learners.

It warned that overloading is a serious offence and poses a significant danger to passengers. Parents, drivers and operators were urged to take responsibility for the safety of children and all road users. The department said it would not tolerate such reckless behaviour and would continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the overloading of the vehicle.

Lucky Matthews said:

"The school transport must be registered to schools as well, and the drivers must be known; they must sign a certain document every day, the names and the numbers of the kids. The overloaded and unroadworthy transport must be charged."

Head Wish said:

"Parents should also help by ensuring that the school transport is not overloaded. We can't have a 7-seater car carrying 22 human beings."

Nkoane James Mefolo said

"It's time drones are deployed to monitor traffic in real-time, overspending vehicles should be chased by drones and even issued fines if not reducing speed or confiscating the driver's license permits."

Lasborn Murphy Mashilo said:

"Schools must have their own transport, it's enough."

Kgotlelelo Khuzzy Kgotli said:

"Unfortunately, the only matter that we have with scholar transport is that when they reach a certain point, they change the children into one mode of transport. I think they’re trying to do it within the radius of the school, so, for instance, take Academy. Flora Park High School in one transport."

Kgotlelelo Khuzzy Kgotli said:

"Parents are fully aware of this. They are fully aware."

