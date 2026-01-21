A minibus transporting schoolchildren caught fire in Lenasia South on Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Community members intervened, removing school bags and checking for children during the blaze

Public outcry grows over scholar transport safety, urging better vehicle maintenance and accountability from transport providers

GAUTENG, LENASIA - Another scholar transport incident was reported in Gauteng after a minibus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Wednesday morning, 21 January 2026.

Scholar transport on fire in Lenasia

The fire broke out in Lenasia South while the vehicle was travelling to school. Footage circulating on social media showed a white Mercedes minibus in flames as residents in the area moved in to assist. Community members were seen removing school bags from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire.

In the video, people could be heard shouting in panic, claiming that children were burning, although no learners were visible inside the minibus at the time. Someone is asking if there are still kids inside, and the response is no, they were taken out. Pupils were seen sitting and standing outside the vehicle as residents continued to retrieve bags and other belongings from the smoking minibus.

Briefly News reported that it had contacted the Gauteng Department of Education for comment.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users share their thoughts regarding the recent spike in scholar transport incidents.

Linah Mohahla said:

"South Africa needs all churches to gather and pray for our beautiful country."

Jenevieve Hendricks said:

"We kindly ask that transporters do monthly or weekly car maintenance as well. This is too much. Now we have fear that our kids might not even make it to school? Haowa, transport drivers and the owners should do better, Monthly or weekly car maintenance is a must."

Sello Israel said

"South Africa we need God's intervention. Let's do self-introspective amongst us, prayers are needed."

Jeffrey Makolane said:

"When metro police impound these vehicle we complain. The owners must take their vehicles to the dealership for service and they must have insurance."

Safe A Boy Child said:

"Service providers must double check their vehicles to make sure they are in excellent condition. These are kids, young lives! This is getting out of hand."

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

