Chaos in Lenasia as Minibus Carrying Schoolchildren Catches Fire
- A minibus transporting schoolchildren caught fire in Lenasia South on Wednesday, 21 January 2026
- Community members intervened, removing school bags and checking for children during the blaze
- Public outcry grows over scholar transport safety, urging better vehicle maintenance and accountability from transport providers
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
GAUTENG, LENASIA - Another scholar transport incident was reported in Gauteng after a minibus carrying schoolchildren caught fire on Wednesday morning, 21 January 2026.
Scholar transport on fire in Lenasia
The fire broke out in Lenasia South while the vehicle was travelling to school. Footage circulating on social media showed a white Mercedes minibus in flames as residents in the area moved in to assist. Community members were seen removing school bags from the vehicle and attempting to put out the fire.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
In the video, people could be heard shouting in panic, claiming that children were burning, although no learners were visible inside the minibus at the time. Someone is asking if there are still kids inside, and the response is no, they were taken out. Pupils were seen sitting and standing outside the vehicle as residents continued to retrieve bags and other belongings from the smoking minibus.
Briefly News reported that it had contacted the Gauteng Department of Education for comment.
South Africans weigh in
Social media users share their thoughts regarding the recent spike in scholar transport incidents.
Linah Mohahla said:
"South Africa needs all churches to gather and pray for our beautiful country."
Jenevieve Hendricks said:
"We kindly ask that transporters do monthly or weekly car maintenance as well. This is too much. Now we have fear that our kids might not even make it to school? Haowa, transport drivers and the owners should do better, Monthly or weekly car maintenance is a must."
Sello Israel said
"South Africa we need God's intervention. Let's do self-introspective amongst us, prayers are needed."
Jeffrey Makolane said:
"When metro police impound these vehicle we complain. The owners must take their vehicles to the dealership for service and they must have insurance."
Safe A Boy Child said:
"Service providers must double check their vehicles to make sure they are in excellent condition. These are kids, young lives! This is getting out of hand."
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za