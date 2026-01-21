Durban Metro Police have cleared makeshift shelters from the dunes along the North Beach promenade after residents raised safety concerns

Locals say the bushy dunes had become hideouts for alleged criminals and drug users, with one resident recently attacked and robbed

The community has welcomed the clean-up, and regular police patrols will now follow to prevent the shelters from returning

Durban metro police officers demolished makeshift shacks at the North Beach after numerous complaints from the community. Images: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images and Durban Metro police service/ Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The North Beach community has praised the Durban Metro Police following a clean-up operation along the beachfront promenade on 20 January 2026.

The beachfront promenade, which attracts thousands of locals and visitors daily, has become a source of concern for many residents, who say the bushy dunes at the North Beach are being used as makeshift shelters and criminal hotspots.

Police demolish makeshift structures in dunes

A video posted by journalist Sihle Mavuso captured a bystander during the operation describing the situation and welcoming the intervention.

According to the resident on the video, the makeshift structures are regularly rebuilt by homeless individuals in the same area, and have become a serious security risk for tourists, residents and visitors who frequent the beachfront.

“The dunes pose a huge threat to the tourists, residents and visitors of our city. Just this week, at the North BeachCasino, one of our residents was attacked, robbed and assaulted by people living inside these dunes,” she said.

She added that the area had clearly been used as a living space, with timber, chairs, furniture and other household items found hidden among the dunes. These discoveries, she said, confirmed long-standing suspicions that people were living inside the bushes and using the area as a base.

Durban residents comment on social media

@AfrikaMayibuyei said:

"We have a serious crisis as a country."

@Generalgumede remarked:

"After so long! Those people have been there for months if not a few years."

@Zeembilly20 commented:

"It seems like it’s happening everywhere. They’ve started building shacks on the Bluff as well."

@SizaNdumiso stated:

"I'm sure that person is from the Eastern Cape. They are building shacks everywhere in Durban,"

@kilebabe said:

"I guess this is how the shacks near Zimbali/Ballito started."

Durban resident praises Metro Police officer

In more light-hearted news, Briefly News previously reported that a Durban man, Ntsikelelo Gojana, praised a Durban Metro Police officer on Facebook after she helped him when his car battery died in the city centre instead of issuing him a fine. The officer, a metro policewoman, not only offered assistance but also called on others to help push his car. His positive post received widespread supportive comments from social media users who thanked the officer for her kindness. Many responders noted that the act showed that not all metro police officers are rude and commended her generosity and service.

Durban Metro police demolish shacks under a bridge in the CBD as part of the ongoing clean- up operation. Image: Durban Metro Police Services/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Articles on the Durban Metro police

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Durban Metro Police officer had been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, who was also a metro police officer, and appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court in connection with the case. He is accused of stabbing her to death and recording her final moments, with the court proceedings subsequently postponed ahead of further appearances. The alleged incident occurred while the couple were drinking together, prompting public shock and online discussion following the arrest. The case reflects broader concerns in South Africa around gender-based violence and the conduct of law enforcement officers.

The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks arrested a Durban Metro Police constable, a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer and a civilian in connection with an alleged assassination plot tied to organised crime and the drug trade. The arrests were made in Chatsworth after investigations linked the trio to planning a targeted killing, prompting outrage and criticism of lawlessness within law-enforcement ranks. The Metro Police constable was found with a large quantity of ammunition, and his firearms were seized during the Hawks’ operation. Public response underscored deep concern about corruption and criminal involvement by members of the security services.

Source: Briefly News