The family of two boys who were killed in the Vaal accident on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark says their trust in the scholar transport system was broken

The boys were among 12 children who died when the scholar transport minibus crashed headlong into a truck in the oncoming lane

The family said that they were excited about their children using scholar transport until the fateful day when they lost their lives

A family lost two sons in the Vaal accident. Images: John MKHIZE / AFP via Getty Images and LSOphoto

SEBOKENG, GAUTENG — The family of two of the children who were killed in the horrific R553 accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, says it has lost all hope in the scholar transport system after their sons' death on 19 January 2026.

According to IOL, the family of Lesego Sefatsa and Phehello Motaung mourned the death of their sons, who died in the accident. The boys attended Oakwood Primary School and El Shaddai Independent School. Phehello was in Grade 11 while Lesego was in Grade 2.

Family spokesperson speaks about tragedy

The family's spokesperson, Nomthetheleli Dys, said that the boys started using the transport service in January last year. They were not aware whether the car was roadworthy or not. They paid R950 per child monthly because of the distance. Dys said Phehello was a dedicated church member who played in the brass band.

She described Lesego as young but disciplined and helpful. Dys added that Phehello wanted to study law and used to talk about his plans forth future. Lesego wanted to be a pilot.

The 22-year-old driver who was behind the wheel was arrested on 20 January after he was discharged from Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging. Seven survivors are recovering in different hospitals.

A family lost two boys in the accident. Image: The Gauteng Department of Education

What you need to know about the Vaal accident

Families demand that the scholar transport system be scrapped

In a related article, Briefly News reported that families of the children who died in the accident on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark demanded that the scholar transport system be abolished. A total of 12 children died in the accident.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, visited family members and was accompanied by Gauteng's MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane. While some families welcomed them, others were devastated and questioned whether the government was doing enough to prevent similar accidents. Gwarube conveyed her condolences.

