Gauteng authorities stepped up road safety checks after the tragic Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash that claimed 14 lives

Several minibuses and taxis transporting children without proper licenses were impounded, and five people were arrested, three for bribing law enforcement

Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the government’s priority is supporting affected families and enforcing stricter scholar transport rules

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesuif says they have intensified crackdown on scholar transport following the tragic Vaal crash. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on 20 January 2026 that authorities have intensified road safety enforcement and taken decisive action against unroadworthy vehicles and operators, following the tragic Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash.

“We have arrested five individuals in relation to the condition of their vehicles, three of whom attempted to bribe law enforcement officers,

“In total, 16 vehicles were impounded, and the department is currently calculating their total value,” Lesufi said.

Transport operators have serious compliance failures

SABC News reported that the crackdown also revealed serious compliance failures among public transport operators. Officials identified minibuses transporting children without the necessary authorisations and approvals.

Additionally, 57 taxis and 2 minibuses were found operating without license discs, while 153 vehicles were operating in the province without valid licenses. These vehicles have since been tracked and removed from the streets.

Lesufi emphasised that the government’s immediate priority is to support the families affected by the tragedy.

Underlining the government's commitment to road safety and community care, Lesufi said,

“As a government, our task now is to provide support to the families and assistance to those who need it.”

The Vaal accident driver was not licensed to operate scholar transport.

Preliminary findings from the investigation into the tragic Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash indicate that the driver was not licensed to operate the scholar transport vehicle involved in the collision, which killed and injured multiple children. The Gauteng Department of Transport has stated that the minibus may also not have been authorised to transport learners, and the South African Police Service is actively probing the circumstances. The 22‑year‑old driver, who was taken to the hospital after the crash, has since been arrested and is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court. Public outcry has grown, with members of the community calling for stricter accountability and enforcement of licensing requirements for scholar transport operators.

Vanderbijlpark crash claimed the lives of 14 school children. Image: John Mkhize/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

More articles on the tragic crash

Briefly News reported that the Mayor of Emfuleni, Sipho Radebe, expressed deep concern after the deadly Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash that claimed the lives of 13 children and injured several others, describing the incident as part of a broader national crisis in scholar transport. Family members of the victims shared their grief, with one relative recalling the excitement of a child who was on her way to begin Grade 8. Radebe urged scholar transport drivers to prioritise safety and exercise caution, noting that pressure on drivers to meet tight schedules may contribute to reckless behaviour. Calls for improved oversight and stricter measures around private scholar transport have intensified in the wake of the tragedy.

In other news, the taxi driver involved in the fatal Vanderbijlpark crash has been discharged from the hospital as police process the case, with the official death toll revised to 12 learners. Authorities are investigating a culpable homicide case after the minibus taxi collided with a truck on the R553 between Bophelong and Sebokeng, and eyewitnesses allege that the driver attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre before the crash. Three learners remain in the hospital receiving treatment, while others have been discharged. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has launched citywide inspections of scholar transport vehicles to enforce compliance with roadworthiness and licensing requirements following the tragedy.

Source: Briefly News