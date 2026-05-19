Three women and one man were killed in a mass shooting in Wesbank, Western Cape, on Saturday, 16 May 2026

A survivor of the shooting described the ordeal she experienced as gunshots rang out in the home during the incident

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the shooting, as the Serious and Violent Crime Unit investigates the matter

Briefly News spoke to the Western Cape police for more information about the tragic shooting in Wesbank

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A survivor of a mass shooting in Wesbank, in the Western Cape, has opened up about the ordeal. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – As investigations get underway into a fatal mass shooting in Wesbank, a survivor of the horrific attack has spoken out about the ordeal.

The woman, whose name has been disclosed for safety reasons, was one of two survivors of a shooting in Strandveld Street, Wesbank, on Saturday, 16 May 2026.

Three women and one man were killed in the shooting, while a youngster was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. The victims were between the ages of 32 and 39.

Woman details the horrific incident

Speaking to News24, the woman said she could not erase the horror of what happened, explaining that she hid under a bed during the ordeal.

She explained that while some of the victims were watching television, and others were preparing to eat, there was a knock on the door.

"I was coming from the toilet when I heard the first gunshot. My eyes went wide with shock, and all I heard were people screaming. Plates fell onto the floor, and my young relative was crying and screaming,” she recalled.

She further explained that on instinct, she immediately hid underneath the bed, hoping that her phone would not ring at that stage. She said that despite trying to block her ears, she could hear every scream and every shot fired.

"It sounded like a war zone inside the house. It was not something any of us expected. I don't know why anyone would want to kill my family like this," she said.

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting. Image: BJP7images

Source: Getty Images

Police searching for the gunmen responsible

Speaking to Briefly News, Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirmed that four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder had been registered.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation by the Serious and Violent Crime Unit, and no arrests have been made at this stage," he said.

He added that preliminary investigations suggested that the incident may be gang-related. A search for the gunmen responsible for the shooting is underway.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News