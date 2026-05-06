DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Foreign nationals living in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, denied that they were involved in crime as anti-illegal immigration protesters marched in Durban on 6 May 2026.

Foreign nationals in Durban say they aren't linked to crime. Image: Operation Dudula SA Movement

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Some foreign nationals spoke to SABC News about the allegations as marchers made their way through South Beach. Abubakar Kasim from Kenya and Roger Mulaja from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said not all foreign nationals are involved in criminal activities. One of them pointed out that no foreign national was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system.

Marchers continue to protest against illegal immigration

Political parties, civic organisations and public figures joined forces as they continued to march against illegal immigration. Durban was the scene of another recent march a week ago, with anti-illegal immigration protests flaring up in the city since 13 April.

Former broadcaster and musician Ngizwe Mchunu led community members and members of the March and March movement on a protest against illegal immigration on 21 April. The international community’s responses to the protest have varied. Zimbabwe issued an advisory warning to citizens to avoid protest areas after protesters took to the streets in Johannesburg on 30 April.

The Nigerian government also weighed in on the protests and said that 150 Nigerians living in South Africa have applied to be repatriated for fear of xenophobic attacks targeting them. However, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, Alexander Ajay, said that Nigerians were not targeted during the protests, and Nigerian shops and establishments were not destroyed or looted.

Source: Briefly News