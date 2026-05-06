No Threat to Nigerians in South Africa: High Commissioner Addresses Recent Protests
ABUJA, NIGERIA— Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, Alexander Temitope Ajay, has denied that the recent anti-illegal immigration march targeted Nigerians. He also said that Nigerians in South Africa are not in danger and slammed social media narratives suggesting that foreign nationals were attacked during the protests in April 2026.
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According to eNCA, Ajay was summoned to appear in Abuja, Nigeria, after concerns that xenophobic violence may erupt in South Africa. The Nigerian government also alleged that two Nigerians were killed in April. However, the attacks were not linked to the recent marches.
Nigerian High Commissioner discusses anti-illegal immigration
Ajay said the relations between Nigeria and South Africa are cordial, and Nigeria appreciates that President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that South Africans are obligated to treat Africans as one. He added that no Nigerian has been killed or attacked in any manner since the marches began. He said Nigerian children attending school in South Africa are safe, and added that no Nigerian shop has been looted or destroyed.
No xenophobia in SA: Paul Mashatile
Deputy President Paul Mashatile also addressed the allegations of xenophobia and urged citizens not to take matters into their own hands. Mashatile clarified that the country is not anti-Africans. He said that the country has been against illegal immigration irrespective of race or gender.
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He added that while the country wants investments and development, it must be done legally. Mashatile added that Africa has a responsibility to safeguard its cultural heritage. He pointed out that there is much pride in Africa’s heritage.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za