ABUJA, NIGERIA— Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, Alexander Temitope Ajay, has denied that the recent anti-illegal immigration march targeted Nigerians. He also said that Nigerians in South Africa are not in danger and slammed social media narratives suggesting that foreign nationals were attacked during the protests in April 2026.

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Alexander Ajay assured Nigerians that anti-illegal immigration marches in South Africa did not target citizens. Image: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

According to eNCA, Ajay was summoned to appear in Abuja, Nigeria, after concerns that xenophobic violence may erupt in South Africa. The Nigerian government also alleged that two Nigerians were killed in April. However, the attacks were not linked to the recent marches.

Nigerian High Commissioner discusses anti-illegal immigration

Ajay said the relations between Nigeria and South Africa are cordial, and Nigeria appreciates that President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that South Africans are obligated to treat Africans as one. He added that no Nigerian has been killed or attacked in any manner since the marches began. He said Nigerian children attending school in South Africa are safe, and added that no Nigerian shop has been looted or destroyed.

No xenophobia in SA: Paul Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile also addressed the allegations of xenophobia and urged citizens not to take matters into their own hands. Mashatile clarified that the country is not anti-Africans. He said that the country has been against illegal immigration irrespective of race or gender.

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He added that while the country wants investments and development, it must be done legally. Mashatile added that Africa has a responsibility to safeguard its cultural heritage. He pointed out that there is much pride in Africa’s heritage.

Source: Briefly News