Nigeria’s House of Representatives has called for urgent diplomatic action and possible evacuation of citizens after renewed attacks in South Africa

Lawmakers say Nigerians in South Africa are living in fear and have urged stronger protection measures and immediate talks with South African authorities.

At the same time, a viral video of Senator Ningi warning of possible retaliation over attacks on foreign nationals has sparked widespread debate and concern online

Nigerian Senator Abdul Ningi (left) and the Nigerian parliament. Images: @Barristerstreet/X and Sunday Aghaeze

Source: Getty Images

NIGERIA — A viral video clip of a Nigerian senator has added to growing tensions around anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, sparking strong reactions online and renewed diplomatic concern.

The clip is from a Nigerian Parliament meeting on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, where several senators raised concerns about xenophobic tensions and how South African authorities are handling the matter.

What did the senator say?

In the widely shared clip, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi speaks about recent attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa. He claims that Nigerians, Ghanaians and Zimbabweans have been targeted, in some cases violently, and criticises what he describes as a weak response from South African authorities.

He argued that security forces have the capacity to stop the violence, but have not done enough. In the video, he also warns that if the situation continues, Nigerians may consider “alternatives” beyond diplomacy, and says South Africans living in other African countries could also be affected.

He added that the message should be taken seriously across South Africa, saying Nigerians are aware of where South Africans are across the continent.

See the viral clip here:

Nigerian Lawmakers call on strong diplomatic action

At the same time, Nigeria’s House of Representatives has stepped in, calling for urgent diplomatic action following renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa that have led to the deaths of two Nigerians.

Lawmakers specifically cited the killings of Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, who died in separate incidents in April. They described the situation as deeply concerning and said Nigerians in South Africa are now living in fear.

Seconding the motion, Senator Billy Osawaru called the situation “a shame,” stressing that many Nigerians feel unsafe where they are.

Mr Kalu also condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of African unity and solidarity. He reminded the House that Nigeria played a major role in supporting liberation movements across the continent and should not be treated in this way.

“An attack on any Nigerian anywhere is an attack on Nigerians everywhere,” he said.

The House has mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin immediate diplomatic engagement with South African authorities. Lawmakers want stronger protection for Nigerians living in the country and have also called for arrangements to begin for the evacuation of Nigerians who wish to return home from affected areas.

Nigerian government is working to repatriate its citizens

In related news, the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo South Africa Chapter confirmed that the Nigerian government is working to repatriate Nigerians who want to leave South Africa. This was after anti-illegal-immigration protests in April 2026. Okokoh said the move was a positive step and said the anti-illegal immigrant marches were a campaign against undocumented foreign nationals. He added that the campaign is targeting black undocumented foreign nationals.

130 Nigerians want to be repatriated following xenophobic tensions

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government said 130 Nigerians want to be repatriated to their home country following anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa. Nigeria's Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that the group are the first under a scheme the Nigerian government has launched to assist citizens who are fearful following fears that tensions in the country. She also said that South Africa's High Commissioner in Abuja has been summoned, and efforts have been made to reduce risks to Nigerians.

Source: Briefly News