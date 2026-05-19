The complainant in the extortion case against Joe Sibanyoni and three others has spoken out after the matter was struck from the roll

The State prosecutor's absence led to the decision being made, and he has since been suspended by the National Prosecuting Authority

South Africans took to social media to shared varied reactions to the complainant's comments and the outcome of the high-profile case

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The businessman who opened a case against Joe Sibanyoni and his co-accused says he feels as if the justice system failed him. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – The man who opened a case against Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and his co-accused has spoken out after the matter was struck off the court roll.

Taxi bosses, Sibanyoni and Bafana ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane, as well as Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appeared before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on 18 May 2026, where they faced charges of extortion and money laundering.

Proceedings did not go ahead as planned after State prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear. Magistrate Siphokazi Tonjeni then ruled that the case be struck from the roll. Advocate Ntaba was found guilty of contempt, a warrant of arrest has been issued for him, and the National Prosecuting Authority has since suspended him.

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Complainant disappointed in the outcome of the case

Speaking after the matter was struck off the roll, the complainant in the matter expressed disappointment with the outcome. The businessman, who alleged that Sibanyoni and his co-accused extorted him of R2.2 million over three years, said he felt as if he had been failed by the justice system.

"I am very disappointed. I feel like they have failed me. I am not happy at all," he said.

He added that such outcomes were one of the reasons why people were reluctant to open cases.

Could the matter be re-enrolled?

The businessman also indicated that he had spoken to his legal team, who informed him that the matter would be enrolled again.

Mpumalanga police are also confident, saying that the Organised Crime Unit still has a solid case against the accused. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the evidence gathered during the investigation was intact.

“Strong evidence against the suspects with regard to the matter remains intact.”

Sibanyoni was arrested on 12 May 2026, alongside Masilela and Msiza. Police indicated that they were still looking for a fourth person at that stage. The fourth person was later identified as Sindane, also known as the King of the Sky, who handed himself over to police.

Joe Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza appeared in court together on 13 May 2026. Bafana Sindane was later added as an accused in the matter. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the update

Social media users weighed in on the businessman’s frustrations and the outcome of the case, sharing varied reactions to it.

Mosimanegape Sam noted:

“It's not over yet. Struck from the roll, it doesn't mean that the NPA cannot reinstate the case.”

Velocity Meme questioned:

“What was the rush all about from the judge?”

Claudette Blankenberg said:

“I smell a rat. Probably threatened the prosecutor. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Drake Chigumira added:

“I hope the complainant is safe together with the prosecutor.”

Trinity Designs exclaimed:

“The NPA needs to get its act together.”

Essy Essy claimed:

“These people are highly connected. You will never see justice. Look at the prosecutor who didn’t pitch. Why was it struck off the roll? The court could have postponed the case like any other case. Read between the lines, people.”

Advocate Shaun Abrahams unhappy with Sibanyoni's arrest

In a related article, Advocate Shaun Abrahams weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Joe Sibanyoni's case.

Briefly News noted that Abrahams is a former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and is now representing the Mpumalanga taxi boss.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the case and Abrahams' comments about the organisation he previously led.

Source: Briefly News