On Friday, 16 May 2026, a snippet of Young Stunna ignoring a fan at a nightclub went viral on X

Social media users reacted strongly, with opinions split between defending celebrities and criticising their behaviour

The event echoes previous controversies surrounding other celebrities like Scotts Maphuma

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Young Stunna snubbed a man in an undisclosed entertainment spot. Image: thabombewe, yanoarchives

Source: Instagram

A video of singer Young Stunna ignoring a fan in a nightclub rejuvenated the discussion on celebrity-fan interactions. This comes just over a month after the Adiwele vocalist was called out for throwing money on the ground in a viral video.

Fellow Amapiano vocalist/DJ Scotts Maphuma was previously cancelled after refusing to take photos or interact with fans. It seems Young Stunna didn’t learn from the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker’s ordeal after a video of him ignoring a fan emerged on X (Twitter).

On Friday, 16 May 2026, X user @Thato_Reekae shared a video of Young Stunna ignoring a fan. The video was captioned:

“Damn, celebrities will humble you 😭”

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Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Young Stunna ignoring fan

After the clip gained traction on the microblogging platform, social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@mabetie9405 remarked:

“Did he just ignore him like that? 😭😭 Celebrities will humble you real quick 💀”

@mirah_japhta suggested:

“Ouch! We all need to go back to not caring about them.”

@simz_youbeauty recounted:

“I saw one at the Mall of Africa the other day, and I just looked away nje on purpose.”

@PhilaDlala advised:

“Treat them as ordinary human beings. Walk pass. Vele eGoli people don’t even greet, so it’s easy.”

@u_gabhadiya recalled:

“Hoodlum once did that to me, I had asked him to call my brother for me (who’s also a celebrity and was with him kwiVIP section). Saw him on Facebook a few years later, broke and a nobody. 🫶🏻🥹”

@TradezAnonymouz said:

“That's why I don't care about ‘celebrities’, they seem to forget that they're considered celebrities because of the same people they tend to look down upon. I used to like this guy, but I now know that he's a horrible human being🚮”

@ministerkatlego fumed:

“My pride will never allow me to approach the so-called celebrities. Never. I’ll never forget how this other guy, who sings amapiano, thought we would know and greet him. Security had been telling us this is a celebrity, and we cared less.”

@map92588 shared:

"Worked as a photographer in a local spot where celebrities visited to perform. I got to spend hours around them, not speaking to any of them on purpose, because I hate their attitude. Some were really nice to people, though, like DJ Ganyani."

Mzansi reacted to a clip of Young Stunna snubbing a man at groove. Image: masterpiece_yvk

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna shows fans inside his new mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna showed off more of his new mansion on social media.

The star gave fans a glimpse of his new abode; however, some accused him of renting the house that Stunna allegedly bought in April 2024. At the time, it was still empty.

Source: Briefly News