South African amapiano singer Young Stunnarecently showed off more of his new mansion on social media

The star gave fans a glimpse of his new abode; however, some accused him of renting the house

Stunna first announced that he bought the space in April 2024. At the time, it was still empty

Young Stunna has seemingly moved into his new mansion. Image: Youngstunnarsa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has finally been given a glimpse of Young Stunna's new mansion, which he purchased in April 2024.

Now, the amapiano singer has given fans a closer look at his home, ever since he moved there.

Young Stunna shows off new home

Back in 2024, Young Stunna thanked the Imithandazo hitmaker Kabza De Small after he bought the home. This had people insinuating that Kabza played a role in his big purchase. He had always credited Kabza for his success, often referring to him as his father.

"Kabza De Small did," he wrote.

Now, taking to his Instagram stories, Stunna's home seems to have been renovated with new furniture. What stood out were his award trophies and his plaques, which completed the home.

The photos were shared by @busiwe_bubu, with the caption:

"Young Stunna has just moved into his new home."

Mzansi reacts to Young Stunna's home

Social media users reacted to the viral photo, sharing their mixed reactions to Stunna's new home. Some people even assumed that it was a rental. Below are some of the reactions:

@Waltz42747233 reacted:

"I hope he bought it because lento yoku renta."

@aneleflaw replied:

Celebrating a rental is wild."

@HustlingMann exclaimed:

"This boy definitely worked hard! Nice one!"

@Eliza_Sibeko said:

"Congratulations to him, big moves only."

@Msijaman reacted:

"Beautiful house. Now he must stop throwing money away just to trend."

@might_be_kb said:

"This is what hard work looks like. Piano money is long thoug"

@glamfika replied:

"This place looks peaceful. It’s absolutely gorgeous."

Young Stunna credits success to mother

One of Young Stunna's biggest fans, his mother, was treated to a luxury trip to Dubai, saying this achievement was possible at the age of 25.

"Took my mom to Dubai bro, I’m only 25 years old and I ain’t worried about none trust me and she on Gucci before me, goals," the vocalist said.

Young Stunna gave fans a glimpse of his new mansion. Image: Yongstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

He previously shared more close moments with her, like sharing the stage.

"I wish I could explain how I felt when I saw my mom cry tears of joy while I was on stage. That feeling, man, you can’t take that feeling away; it’s Godly!"

Young Stunna buys mum new car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna stunned fans when he surprised his mother with a new Hyundai car.

The singer wrote a sweet message saying he would do anything for his mom, as they have an unbreakable bond. Stunna joked about how he went to surprise his mother as she had just woken up. The video was taken in the morning, which explains why the ol' lady was wearing pyjamas.

"Caught her crusty, you can blame me. Made her cry. Anything for my mum. First successful surprise," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News