South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai trolled Nota Baloyi after a video of him freestyling was shared on X (Twitter)

The podcaster surprised a fan after it was revealed that he is a former music executive, and how he was associated with Kwesta

Mzansi had a field day with Ntsiki Mazwai's post about Nota, looking at how they were previously enemies

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai is not a fan of Nota Baloyi’s rapping. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai trolled her former arch nemesis turned friend, Nota Baloyi. A video of the controversial former music executive, who is now a podcaster, rapping caught her attention, and she could not help but comment.

Ntsiki comments on Nota's freestyle

In a video shared by @TshepoBacela, Nota delivered a freestyle over a rap beat, and he seemed to be hyping him up. The user captioned the video: "I used to wonder how Nota got mixed up with the likes of Kwesta nabo Nasty C. Kanti bro used to be a rapper?"

For Ntsiki, however, she was less than impressed by this, so she commented:

"Yooooooh, such a wack rapper Nkosi yam!"

Responding to followers, Ntsiki continued trolling Nota when a user said they are very much alike:

"It’s actually unbelievable. Hayi Mina i accepted that I couldn’t rap. Hence, I went to house music."

Mzansi has its say

Below are some of the reactions:

@SirMthu asked:

"Lol eeeh, how can you say that to your friend? But at least he has contributed a lot to music."

@phestahiver praised Nota:

"Rap made him super rich, and he has been retired from the game for years. Rap music still takes care of him, I see Kwesta around in my Ernie Els golf estate; he doesn’t have to wake up in the morning like me."

@Unconfirmed_ZA stated:

"If the flow was spat by someone else who has 'that thing' it would sound dope."

@Scarnia_11 said:

"Now that El Pudi blocked me, I can attest he lies for a living also."

Ntsiki Mazwai trolled Nota Baloyi after a video of him rapping. Image: Ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki and Nota kiss and make up, or do they?

After months of dissing each other, Ntsiki and Nota reconciled and even showed each other love on social media. Things took a turn when Ntsiki called Nota childish and trolled him for his past relationship with Berita.

Nota previously told Briefly News that they never reconciled and that Ntsiki just needed him for clout.

"No reconciliation that ever happened. She needed me for content, and I obliged, as I oblige with many other content creators, and that was that. As for her actions beyond that and her criticism, especially of the people that were assisting Speed and his team to put together the Joburg stream, I felt that her character is lacking, and therefore I shall be removing myself from any further engagements with someone of such, I guess, someone mean-spirited. I don't think that her heart is in the right place, and I think that she's vengeful and vindictive and driven by that rather than any good intentions," Nota Baloyi explained.

Ntsiki trolls Sorisha Naidoo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai trolled Sorisha Naidoo and accused her of bleaching her skin.

Mazwai also questioned why Sorisha Naidoo isn't mocked the same way as Khanyi Mbau regarding a certain issue.

Source: Briefly News