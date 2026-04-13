On Sunday, 12 April 2026, Ntsiki Mazwai returned from a social media break and launched an attack on Sorisha Naidoo

Taking to her official X account, the poet targeted the reality TV star after watching the Real Housewives of Durban from season one

Mazwai also questioned why Sorisha Naidoo isn't mocked the same way as Khanyi Mbau regarding a certain issue

Ntsiki Mazwai blasted Sorisha Naidoo in a deleted post. Image: sorishanaidoo, miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai sparked reactions when she launched a scathing attack on Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Sorisha Naidoo.

Mazwai uses her social media platforms, particularly her official X (Twitter) account, to air out her views, which have landed her in hot water in some instances. Despite this, the MOYA Podcast host has never been one to bite her tongue.

After a brief social media hiatus, Ntsiki Mazwai came out guns blazing and blasted Sorisha Naidoo in a now-deleted post. This comes just over two months after Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on social media influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Sorisha Naidoo in deleted post

On Sunday, 12 April 2026, Ntsiki Mazwai took to her X account and shared a post revealing that she had started watching RHOD from Season one. The uwrongo hitmaker slammed Sorisha Naidoo for being mean.

She was surprised by how viewers of the show call out other cast members’ behaviour and not Sorisha’s.

“Wooooo so I started watching RHOD from season one, and what is astounding me is what a horrible human being Sorisha Naidoo is you guys always talk about the black women, but what about this woman whose husband bought her a franchise for her to flex on black women and put a carrot in front of them because she pays them so they have to lick her b*m all seasons? It’s so cringe,” part of the post read.

She also commented on the 49-year-old reality TV star's alleged bleaching, a subject that has dominated social media discussions before. Ntsiki questioned why South Africans do not mock Sorisha for her alleged skin bleaching as much as they do Khanyi Mbau.

“Also, with all that skin bleaching, why don’t you laugh at her like you laugh at Khanyi Mbau? Shame, grootman culture is real,” the post further reads.

See the screenshot below:

Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Sorisha Naidoo on X, Image: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to Sorisha Naidoo's face without makeup

In more entertainment news, former Scandal! actress Sorisha Naidoo trended after a clip of her face without makeup was shared on social media.

The video of the reality TV star showed Naidoo without her cosmetic enhancements or filters.

Several social media users roasted Naidoo, highlighting that she looked unrecognisable, while others claimed that she looked better than before.

Ntsiki Mazwai criticised Sorisha Naidoo after watching 'RHOD'. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai, sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo and billionaire husband celebrate wedding milestone

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sorisha Naidoo and her businessman, Vivian Reddy, celebrated a major milestone in their marriage.

The couple reflected on their resilient union as a collection of "moments stitched together by love," highlighting seasons of strength, surrender, and mutual support.

Source: Briefly News