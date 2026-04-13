Social media users were stunned after the late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe was dragged into a heated feud between Lebo Keswa and Sixolise Gcilishe

Shongwe, who died in November 2022, resurfaced online after claims and counterclaims emerged from the ongoing dispute

The situation escalated after Gxilishe referenced Shongwe in a post urging Keswa to reveal what she knew

Sixolise Gcilishe brought up the late Pearl Shongwe's passing during her online feud with Lebo Keswa. Images: EFF South Africa/ Facebook and @TheDeveloperess/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Social media users have been left stunned after the late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe was unexpectedly dragged into a heated online feud between Lebo Keswa and Sixolise Gxilishe, sparking renewed debate and confusion around the circumstances of her death.

Shongwe, a well-known television and radio personality, passed away in November 2022.

Shongwe trends after a mention in the online feud

However, her name recently began trending again after online users linked her to allegations and counterclaims circulating within the ongoing dispute between Keswa and Gxilishe.

During the back and forth with Keswa, Gxilishe wrote,

"Please tell people what I told you happened to Pearl my confidante. I dare you."

This comment sent social media into a spiral with discussions about the circumstances surrounding Shongwe's passing.

See post here:

What happened to Shongwe?

Pearl Shongwe, a news reader on Tbo Touch’s afternoon drive show, Touch Down, was found dead at her home in Polofields north of Joburg in Gauteng in November 2022.

The Daily Thetha presenter, was found lying face down in her bed by her family and complex security guards who gained access by forcing open a window from her bedroom.

Her death sent shockwaves throughout the country. Police at the time reported that she had allegedly died due to overdosing on drugs.

Gcilishe's comment sent social media into a spiral with discussions about the circumstances surrounding Shongwe's passing.

Social media reacts

@DjukaMatauri said:

"So if you and Lebo Keswa her friends, are arguing about her death one or both of you clearly know what happened to her."

@sibongilenduna said:

"The truth has a way of coming out. The truth about Pearl will come out."

@Mrs_MajestyN said:

"What happened to Pearl? They must at least reveal that."

@DrRebrand said:

"Nothing more disgusting than someone picking a fight, then using others as collateral damage (instead of dealing with who they are fighting with). Worse when its those who passed away in a painful manner. Triggering their loved ones so that you can have a moment on social media."

@BoityBell said:

"Wena le Lebo should be taken for questioning. And what I don't like about the whole thing is that she died days before and none of yall checked up on her yet you knew what was going on."

Keswa drags Malema into feud with Gcilishe

The exchange between Keswa and Gcilishe began when Keswa commented on a workout video of her ex Latoya Makhene's workout video. Gcilishe commented that Keswa must move on which turned into a public fray. During the intense and heated exchanges, Lebo Keswa tagged EFF President Julius Malema in the post alleging that she had been commissioned to write for Malema and Fikile Mbalula while still with the ANC.

Sixolise Gcilishe dared Kebo Keswa to divulge what happened to Pearl Shongwe. Images: Parliament website and @LeboMKewsa/ X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News reported that Malema responded to the ghostwriting allegations, calling them 'a complete fabrication. He rejected Keswa’s version of events as baseless, using blunt and explicit language to underline his denial. Seemingly seeking to question the credibility of her allegations, Malema said he only knew Keswa after she started working with JJ Tabane and impolitely asked her to keep him out of the feud.

Source: Briefly News