Lebo Keswa has brought the heat to her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, accusing her of being a liar, among other things

This was triggered by a video of her working out, which, according to Keswa, was an old video of Makhene

Mzansi is here for the entertainment, with some fans picking sides in the never-ending beef between the exes

Lebo Keswa has ranted about her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene. Image: Lebokeswa, Letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Controversial couple, Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene, have been brought back into the spotlight.

The former couple made headlines for their messy divorce in 2024, and it has been nothing but drama.

Lebo Keswa slams ex-wife Letoya Makhene

Actress Letoya Makhene has been brought back into the spotlight recently by her ex Lebo Keswa. The two's relationship has been messy, with both parties exposing one another's dirty laundry on social media.

The former Generations: The Legacy star went viral recently for her family drama after a video of a confrontation between her sister and uncle went viral.

Now, she triggered Lebo with a workout video, which she claimed was very old. In her rant, she complained about getting dragged into Letoya's drama, adding that she will drop files to defend herself.

"Which part of LETOYA LIES DON’T YOU GUYS UNDERSTAND MY GOSH?. This is a video from 10 years ago! Let her tell you about her drug addict phara like her that she’s got a 6-month-old child with that she’s already dumped for another MAN (MEN) and leave me out of her mess and miserable life yhuuuuu. She now continues to LIE about me, and I’m here for it all and will respond. Can you leave me alone to be happy hleng," she said in response to the post.

The couple was married for three years before their marriage crumbled, with abuse allegations taking centre stage.

Mzansi responds to Lebo's claims about Letoya

Some social media users have expressed exhaustion over the constant drama surrounding Lebo and Letoya:

@SthembiD asked:

"Wena ungenaphi? Move on already. You knowingly married her and her family drama, thinking you would save her, and failed."

@H_Permza advised:

"Sometimes silence is the loudest response. I get it, you’re angry, and breakups can get ugly. But not every battle needs your energy. Sit back, say nothing, and let them lose control all by themselves. There’s power in composure. Be the one who walks away with dignity while they unravel."

Lebo Keswa comments on Letoya's family drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo Keswa weighed in on the family drama within which her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, was involved, after footage of a heated altercation surfaced online.

Keswa expressed relief to finally be free from the drama, validating her earlier claims about her ex. Mzansi did not hold back when criticising Lebo, who, in her post, said, "To think I lived with this drama every day. I will forever be grateful to God for removing me from this mess."

Source: Briefly News