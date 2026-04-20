Zodwa Wabantu appears to be making another return to the spotlight, having shared another saucy video from one of her recent performances

The clip surfaced on social media, showing the exotic dancer flaunting her famous curves and provocative dance moves

Eyebrows were raised as online users discussed Zodwa's controversial career, all while criticising her loyal supporters

Zodwa Wabantu's latest provocative video sparked a heated debate. Image: Zodwa Wabantu Libram

Source: Facebook

Famous exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu has returned to the spotlight following periods of silence, only this time, not everyone welcomed her with open arms.

This, after the dancer, real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram, uploaded a saucy video of herself on 20 April 2026, performing at a nightclub in Witbank.

Famous for her extremely provocative dance moves and revealing outfits, Zodwa delivered another signature performance that had overly excited patrons photographing her every move and fighting to get a closer look.

However, the tone was entirely different on social media, as online users discussed the dancer-turned-sangoma's moves and controversial career.

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In 2024, she went viral after she was forced to defend her career amid mounting criticism, highlighting that she "feeds a lot of people" and makes a huge difference in the lives of those around her.

"I'm not the club promoter or event organiser who decides to book myself. I get bookings from different places in the world, and there wouldn't be bookings if what I was doing was wrong or immoral. I am not going to stop doing what my fans love, and I won't be told by anyone to end my bread and butter; otherwise, they can go to hell."

Nevertheless, despite her exotic dancing being the main source of her livelihood, several online users argued that "her time was up," noting that at 40 years old, she needed to retire the skimpy clothes and provocative dance moves for something more respectful.

Watch Zodwa Wabantu's performance here.

Zodwa waBantu's return to the spotlight was met with widespread criticism from the online community. Image: Zodwa Wabantu Libram

Source: Facebook

Social media discusses Zodwa Wabantu's video

Online users wasted no time in criticising Zodwa's career and the people who support her. Read some of the comments below.

Yanga_Co said:

"Only SASSA will save her from this madness."

charley_ziggy mocked Zodwa Wabantu:

"Maybe the Sangoma and eggs businesses aren't doing well."

SandraShinners1 wrote:

"Bills need to be paid."

_RulzKay1_ was shamed Zodwa Wabantu:

"With 'ancestral' beads. I think there's a concerted effort to discredit the things Africans hold dear to them, and Zodwa is an agent of that nonsense."

Gugu_Lethu00 responded:

"Eish, unemployment will make people do things."

Meanwhile, others expressed genuine shock at Zodwa's return and ability to secure consistent bookings all around the country. As more people debated over the dancer's "indecent" performances, others noted that she needed to make a living as she had bills to pay and people who depended on her, including her son, Vuyo.

Dance sensation Skomota expecting second child

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota's partner revealing that she was pregnant with their second child.

Social media was in disbelief at the news that the dance sensation was a father, discussing his ability to make informed decisions and consent to sexual activity.

Source: Briefly News