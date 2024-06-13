South African star Zodwa Wabantu responded to critics that she must stop jer exotic dancing as her time is up

The reality TV star was hurt and disrespected by those who demanded she stop working

She said that she won't told by anyone that she must stop working and that she'll continue getting booked

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans want Zodwa Wabantu to stop being an exotic dancer. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Many netizens came out for Zodwa Wabantu, demanding that she quit being an exotic dancer.

Zodwa Wabantu refuses to stop working because of people

The exotic dancer again made headlines after she confirmed Thabo Smol's bedroom skills live on Mac G's Podcast and Chill interview with the Black Motion member.

The star who recently vented about poor people taking advantage of her has addressed the critics about her work and being booked for many gigs.

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star felt disrespected and hurt by people who wanted her to give up on her bread and butter just because they perceived her as too old to be an exotic dancer.

The socialite said that she refuses to stop working while she is still being booked for many gigs:

"I feel disrespected. How can someone decide to cancel me out of my kids' bread? My work feeds a lot of people and makes a difference."

Zodwa Wabantu further mentioned that she doesn't understand why some netizens want her to be cancelled for doing something to help her put food on the table and feed her kids and family.

She said:

"I'm not the club promoter or event organiser who decides to book myself. I get bookings from different places in the world and there wouldn't be bookings if what I was doing was wrong or immoral. I am not going to stop doing what my fans love and I won't be told by anyone to end my bread and butter, otherwise they can go to hell."

Video of Zodwa Wabantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits trends on X

In a recent report, Briefly News wrote that Zodwa Wabantu became the talk of the town after controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of her steaming under big plastic trying to get rid of evil spirits on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Zodwa WaBantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News