Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu talked about poor people taking advantage of them as celebs

The reality TV star shared on social media that poor peeps think they are clever

She also mentioned that some people, when they know you are there for them, they start taking advantage of you

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zodwa Wabantu talked about poor people taking advantage of her. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

South African socialite and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu talked about her experience with poor people.

Zodwa Wabantu is tired of poor people taking advantage of celebs

The exotic dancer again made headlines after she confirmed Thabo Smol's bedroom skills live on Mac G's 'Podcast and Chill' interview with the Black Motion member.

Recently, reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu became the talk of the town, and she vented about how poor people like taking advantage of them. The internet personality wrote on her social media page that these people think they are clever.

She wrote:

"Poor people think they are clever."

According to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that the moment they know you are there for them, they'll take advantage of your kindness.

She said:

"I give back because someone also played a role for me to be placed where I'm at in life, and I'm not a bad or difficult person to deal with. It is just that some poor people, once they know you are there for them, they tend to take advantage, and that's not what I'm up for.

"I am a mother and sister with responsibilities like everyone else. It's not okay to help someone who is ungrateful and repeatedly takes advantage of your kindness."

She also added that the reason she vented out about this is that many other people and celebs have experienced the same thing:

"Most people know and have experienced what I'm talking about. They just choose to attack me and label me arrogant."

Video of Zodwa Wabantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits trends on X

In a recent report, Briefly News wrote that Zodwa Wabantu became the talk of the town after controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of her steaming under big plastic trying to get rid of evil spirits on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Zodwa WaBantu steaming to get rid of evil spirits."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News