Uzalo actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu was unhappy with the IEC's new act, section 24A

This was after he cast his vote in his hometown in Manguzi, KZN, where he saw many netizens turned away and not allowed to vote

The star shared that he understood the new act; however, many people weren't aware of it as they weren't educated about it

The new IEC act, Section 24A, left many citizens very frustrated and angry, as most weren't aware of it.

IEC disappoints Uzalo star Cebolenkosi with its new act

Many people in South Africa were excited and eager to cast their vote at this year's general elections, but it turned sour for them as most of them were turned away and not allowed to vote because of the new act.

Jub Jub is also one of the citizens who was turned away because they weren't allowed to vote in another town.

According to Daily Sun, Jub Jub wasn't the only one unhappy with the new system. Uzalo star Cebolenkosi Mthembu expressed his disappointment in the IEC after seeing many people in his home village in Manguzi, KZN, turned away because they didn't register through the new act, Section 24A.

He said:

"I was thrilled and overjoyed to cast my vote. It was an indescribable feeling. However, I felt deep sadness for those who couldn't vote. My heart ached seeing people turned away because their names weren't on the voters' roll.

"People were told to go where they registered to vote. It was a sad situation because some are in Manguzi for work and their homes are very far. So, they couldn't vote, and I could see the hurt and sadness in their eyes."

He further mentioned that he understood the new act of people having to register to vote outside their residing district; however, he stated that many weren't aware of this and were not educated about it at all:

"Many people didn't know about this because they were not educated about it."

