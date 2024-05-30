Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub, was angered by the voting system after he was turned away from the voting polls on election day

The Ndikhokhele rapper said he was not in his voting district, so he was refused the opportunity to cast his vote

Clearly angered and frustrated, the rapper recorded a video of him walking away from the polls

TV host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye took aim at the system after he was turned away from voting. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter swore at the system and said it is bull.

Rapper Jub Jub frustrated after not being able to vote

Media personality Jub Jub is one of the few people who did not vote on election day on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. The star shared on his Instagram stories that he got turned away from the voting polls because he was not registered at that specific station.

The Ndikhokhele rapper mentioned that he was not in the voting district he was registered in, so he was denied the opportunity to cast his vote. This was because he was busy and had to travel.

“This system is bull—. If you are out of town and travelling, you can’t vote in another town,” the rapper said. He then took aim at the government.

Jub Jub was angered and recorded a video of him leaving the station.

The IEC rules explained

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) rules stipulated that if people were not present at their registered voting stations, they needed to apply for Section 24A and state the area in which they could vote.

People could also apply for special votes, which took place on Monday, 27 May, and Tuesday, 28 May.

Jub Jub's bail conditions relaxed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye applied a request to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court regarding his bail conditions.

Jub Jub's bail conditions have been relaxed to allow him to attend his international gigs. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has also been handed his passport, allowing him to travel outside South Africa.

