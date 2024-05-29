Amapiano singer Lady Du has called on South Africans to vote on Wednesday, 29 May 2024

The star shared a video of herself casting her three ballots and also showed off her inked thumb

The star said she woke up at 4 am, and the voting station opened at 7 am, but the wait was worth it

Amapiano singer Lady Du woke up in the early morning to cast her vote. The star revealed that she received no special treatment and had to wait for about three hours to be able to vote.

Lady Du has cast her vote and shared her experience of waking up at 4 am. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Singer Lady Du casts vote

Amapiano artist Lady Du posted a video on Instagram showing her casting her vote on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Today, scores of South Africans are heading to their voting stations to exercise their right to vote.

Urging more people to get up and do the right thing, Lady Du shared that she woke up at 4 am and had to wait until her station opened at 7 am. The Wishy Wishy singer said she never received any special treatment and had the opportunity to converse with other people.

"I woke up at 4 am, Nina. They opened at 7 am, but we voted. Please go and vote I’ve done my part. I stood in the line like everyone else. We had conversations that were sooo amazing."

The star reminded others that it is prohibited to take pictures and videos of your ballot papers. She put a disclaimer that she asked for permission to take the video.

Netizens laud Lady Du for encouraging others to vote

Mzansi peeps reacted positively to the video and called the singer a star for sending out the important message.

yonke_mkhize said:

"You should have carried your mic."

mandy_mphela lauded:

"Content we signed up for today."

khanyaagirl21 complimented:

"UZuma iStar, we already know."

thapelomxmajor replied:

"That’s beautiful. It’s nice to see this."

brownie_umsuthu asked:

"I wonder if they will also allow me to take a video."

