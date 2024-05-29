Prominent political heads joined scores of South Africans in their different wards to vote in the 2024 General Election.

Numerous leaders have advised voters to be patient as they wait in the long queues which were prevalent in many parts of the country

The election will usher in a new administration in both national and provincial governments countrywide

Prominent political figures were among the thousands of South Africans who voted in the much-anticipated 2024 General Election.

RISE Mzansi's Songezo Zibi, Minister Naledi Pandor and the DA's Alan Winde made their mark in the 2024 General Election. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images, Michel Porro and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Party leaders and cabinet ministers make their mark

RISE Mzansi National Leader @SongezoZibi made his mark alongside his wife Babalwa at their voting station in Centurion, Gauteng. The party shared on X pictures of Zibi and his wife, clad in their party’s t-shirts, chatting to fellow voters:

The @WesternCapeDA’s Premier candidate, Alan Winde, shared that he spent almost two hours in the queue to cast his vote. Winde urged fellow voters to remain patient and make sure that they vote:

According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele was met with some discontent by voters when he was allowed to vote before those who had been in the queue for hours at Lamontville High School in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal:

Cele’s action was in contrast to fellow cabinet member, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who EWN captured waiting in line at Rosebank Junior School in Cape Town:

Action SA's @HermanMashaba took a moment to engage his fellow voters at the Sandton Fire Station, where he cast his vote on 29 May 2024:

