2024 General Election: Political Heavyweights Cast Their Votes, Urge Queuing Citizens To Be Patient
- Prominent political heads joined scores of South Africans in their different wards to vote in the 2024 General Election.
- Numerous leaders have advised voters to be patient as they wait in the long queues which were prevalent in many parts of the country
- The election will usher in a new administration in both national and provincial governments countrywide
Prominent political figures were among the thousands of South Africans who voted in the much-anticipated 2024 General Election.
Party leaders and cabinet ministers make their mark
RISE Mzansi National Leader @SongezoZibi made his mark alongside his wife Babalwa at their voting station in Centurion, Gauteng. The party shared on X pictures of Zibi and his wife, clad in their party’s t-shirts, chatting to fellow voters:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The @WesternCapeDA’s Premier candidate, Alan Winde, shared that he spent almost two hours in the queue to cast his vote. Winde urged fellow voters to remain patient and make sure that they vote:
According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele was met with some discontent by voters when he was allowed to vote before those who had been in the queue for hours at Lamontville High School in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal:
Cele’s action was in contrast to fellow cabinet member, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who EWN captured waiting in line at Rosebank Junior School in Cape Town:
Action SA's @HermanMashaba took a moment to engage his fellow voters at the Sandton Fire Station, where he cast his vote on 29 May 2024:
2024 General Elections: Companies Offering Free Goodies for Voters
Briefly News reported that the 29th of May marks the democratic election to elect a new National Assembly and the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces.
A TikTok post shared promos from various restaurants and companies offering freebies for voters.
The post garnered many views from netizens keen to score the deals, while others demanded free jobs and education.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Zingisa Chirwa (Editor) Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced broadcast journalist who has worked predominantly in radio newsrooms for over 15 years. Chirwa has occupied numerous positions, including news journalist, editor and current affairs host, focusing mainly on Mpumalanga politics and business. You can reach Zingisa at zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za.