The 29th of May marks the democratic election to elect a new National Assembly and the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces

A TikTok post shared promos from various restaurants and companies offering freebies for voters

The post garnered many views from netizens who were keen to score the deals, while others demanded free jobs and education

Several franchises will be offering free stuff to voters on 29 May. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen, YakobchukOlena

Source: Getty Images

Today marks the long-anticipated democratic elections in SA, and voters are said to be offered many free goodies.

Franchises reward voters with free stuff

A TikTok post shared by @jjcampbell shows screenshots of various ads and promotions from local food franchises and restaurants offering free drinks and treats to people who cast their votes on election day.

According to the post, Wimpy and Spur are offering a free cup of coffee, Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed doughnut, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics is offering a free bath bomb, and Hudson Burgers is offering a free draught beer for every vote.

The video garnered many views and mixed reactions from netizens. While some were keen to score free goodies, others were a bit sceptical about the authenticity of the promo deals.

Other South Africans shared what they wanted for free, such as degrees, jobs and even wigs.

ammaarah commented:

"If I go to Spur and ask for a free coffee and they're confused, I'm blaming y'all ."

Lungelo Ngwenya commented:

"I want a free wig curly, brown, 30”, HD lace ."

Ofentse Donald Davhie responded:

"I’m voting DA on the national, provincial and regional ballots ."

ABC wrote:

"I want a free degree, honours, master, PhD and a well paying JOB do they provide that?"

Ayaanah replied:

"I'm going everywhere ."

Zané (Taylor's Version)

"They do realise that people can just mark their own finger ."

_ndinani✨‍♀️ asked"

"I want a job, do they also provide that?"

