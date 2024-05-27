Special voting begins in South Africa with Helen Zille casting her ballot, marking the start of a crucial election week

Zille predicts the ANC's downfall as a majority party, emphasising the importance of citizen participation

The nation awaits the outcome, anticipating potential shifts in the political landscape

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea is a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Pretoria, South Africa. She has over three years of experience covering political dynamics, policy debates, and electoral processes, offering in-depth analysis and context to her reporting with The Citizen News.

Helen Zille is among those who cast a special vote in the 2024 general elections. Images: @CilliersB/@SAPoliceService/ Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Special voting has officially commenced across South Africa, marking the start of what is anticipated to be a pivotal election week.

Helen Zille, former Western Cape premier and Cape Town ex-mayor, was among the early voters on Monday morning.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC ) prepared for special voters to get their chance to make their mark on Monday and Tuesday, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal having the most voters.

Special votes day

Elderly South Africans and those living with disabilities have already taken to the polls.

In a post on X, Newzroom Afrika noted that senior residents in Kimberley are eagerly waiting to cast their votes on the first day of special voting:

Eldorado Park members, along with Gauteng Traffic Wardens, were also seen escorting IEC officials on the first day of special votes to ensure everyone who will be exercising their democratic right does so in a peaceful, safe and secure environment. See the post below:

Helen Zille among those who cast their first votes

Zille, now the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal council chairperson, cast her vote at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.

She took the opportunity to emphasise the critical nature of this election and predict a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

See the post below:

"This vote is incredibly important because it will likely be the first time the ANC falls below 50%. It is entirely predictable that they will never surpass 50% again. This election marks the end of the ANC's overall majority."

Zille also urged citizens to embrace their right to vote, highlighting the DA's steady national progress and expressing confidence in the party's chances in the Western Cape's provincial election.

As special votes continue to be cast, the nation awaits the outcome of what many believe could be a transformative moment in South African politics.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to go and vote

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a last-minute family meeting on Sunday.

With just a few days left, Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of casting ballots, but many citizens were left unimpressed by the timing and content of his address.

"Thousands of South Africans living abroad have already cast their votes. This Wednesday, May 29th, millions more will participate in this crucial democratic process.

"This marks the seventh time South Africans of all backgrounds will vote for national and provincial government. We will reaffirm the Freedom Charter's core principle: no government can claim legitimacy without the people's consent."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News