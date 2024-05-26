The Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold their final election rally in Benoni, the east of Johannesburg, on Sunday

The DA has held a series of rallies across the provinces, and Sunday's rally will be a culmination of the party’s election campaign activities

The main opposition in the country aims to remove the ANC from power, either independently or through the Multi-Party Charter

Democratic Alliance holds its last rally before the elections.

Source: Twitter

BENONI—The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gearing up for its final election rally on Sunday, where it will celebrate the progress made during its campaign.

DA holds final rally

The DA aims to reaffirm its commitment to addressing citizen concerns. The rally, set at Willowmore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, Johannesburg, will have DA leader John Steenhuisen deliver a crucial message.

According to SABC, Solly Malatsi, the national spokesperson for the official opposition, highlighted that the party has conducted numerous rallies nationwide, with today's event serving as the pinnacle of their campaign efforts.

In urging people to support the DA, Malatsi emphasised the party's manifesto as a comprehensive plan termed 'The rescue plan for South Africa,' covering issues affecting all South Africans. The rally aims to gain support from various DA leaders to mobilise voters and encourage others to participate in the voting process.

The DA's manifesto outlines plans to enhance its track record in governing the Western Cape.

Mzansi weigh in

The DA cemented its mark in the previous election and aimed to unseat the ruling party. People are divided over whether to support the opposition party.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Jabulani Mtolo-Madlebe commented:

"I really hope support will show three days from now, and this time next, South Africans will wake up with a new government,"

@Mr_Choene said:

"You can't even "rescue" the people of Ikageng in Mamelodi East who have been without water for three years now under you."As well as all the places you govern."

@FedixM expressed:

"The rescue slogan will push you to no.3 position."

@AlexVoultepsis shared:

"Amazing!! So happy to see this."

@SA_Abroad24 commented:

"Stunning! Look at those flags."

@Samule said:

"We hope you are different."

ICASA finds SABC guilty of discrimination

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Independent Communications Authority has determined that the SABC's decision not to broadcast the Democratic Alliance's(DA) 'burning flag' ad had no legal basis.

Icasa’s complaints and compliance committee (CCC) has recommended that the public broadcaster be fined R500,000 for breaching the regulations.

The advert in question depicts the South African national flag burning and then unfurling as fully restored with the narration campaigning for the DA.

