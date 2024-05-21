Members of the Democratic Alliance were allegedly attacked in Attrigeville, Tshwane, while campaigning for votes

The party claimed that its members were hanging posters in the area when the attacks took place

South Africans commented on the incident, and some believed political intolerance is on the rise

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Unknown suspects attacked members of the DA. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ATTRIDGEVILLE, PRETORIA – The Democratic Alliance has allegedly opened a case at the Attridgeville Police Station in Tshwane after some of its members were attacked.

DA members attacked in Attridgeville

SABC News said the party's members hung posters during the attacks. One of the members allegedly fell during the incident, prompting the political party to open a case.

The DA's Katlego Makgaleng said the party would ensure that those responsible for the attacks face justice. He also called on political leaders to be firm in their stance against political tolerance and violence for the upcoming elections on 29 May.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook shared different views on the attack, which left party members injured.

Frans Sello said:

"It must be the ANC or EFF members. That's how they operate on the ground."

Velocity Meme said:

"The ANC is feeling threatened. Even Ramaphosa keeps swearing at other political parties."

Themba Mofokeng said:

"Political intolerance is rife during election campaigning. It is a new breed of political followers that want to take us backwards."

LJ Mamashila said:

"The problem with the DA is that they only deliver services in towns and suburbs only, and they neglect the townships and rural areas. Remember that the mayor of Pretoria is from the DA, so it's obvious why it happened."

Jean Kruger said:

"The people struggle with water and power outages for years. Now that it's election season, they know all the towns."

Little girl injured during ANC and EFF scuffle

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a little girl was caught in the crossfire during a violent clash between members of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The clash ensued when members of the ANC went on a door-to-door campaign in Juju Valley, known to be an EFF stronghold. EFF members allegedly attacked them, and the little girl and another man were shot in the ensuing scuffle.

