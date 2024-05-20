A little girl was injured in Seshego in Polokwane when members of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters violently clashed

Members of the ANC allegedly went to an EFF stronghold to do a door-to-door campaign, and they got into an altercation

The little girl was shot and wounded in the process, and South Africans condemned the violence

SESHEGO, POLOKWANE – The South African Police Service is investigating cases of attempted murder after a clash between members of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters turned violent, leaving a little girl injured.

EFF and ANC members clash

TimesLIVE reported that the incident occurred in Seshego in Polokwane on 19 May. Both parties were campaigning for votes in Juju Valley when they clashed. The fighting escalated to violence, and two people were shot during the scuffle. A 25-year-old man and the nine-year-old were shot and rushed to hospital. A few others sustained injuries after they allegedly pelleted each other with stones.

ANC's Limpopo spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka, said Juju Valley was a no-go area for other political parties. He accused the EFF members of not wanting anyone to campaign at Juju Valley.

"We condemn this violence because it is barbaric and not in the interest of democracy," he said.

The EFF called on the SAPS and the Electoral Commission to investigate the incident.

South Africans unhappy with violent incident

Netizens on Facebook slammed both political parties for the violent clash.

Graham Moore said:

"That's the leadership they are offering. Wow!"

Mondli Mbatha said:

"I'm sure it was the EFF that started this."

Velocity Meme said:

"The ANC is feeling the heat. They threatened the bus owner not to take MK members to Orlando Stadium. I'm sure the ANC started shooting EFF members."

Ntshoauoa Putsoa said:

"the winners are the ones who will go to Parliament and earn six figures while the morons who fought will be starving in their leaking shacks."

Ndanduleni Mashamba said:

"Stop fighting our brothers over politics."

NATJOINTS ready to deal with lawlessness during elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures identified 600 voting stations across the country that could be volatile.

It said it mobilised members to those areas and placed them under constant monitoring, ready to deal with violent outbursts during the elections.

