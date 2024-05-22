The Mkhonto weSizwe party was furious that the Constitutional Court ruled that Jacob Zuma could not run for Parliament in the upcoming elections

The party announced its intentions to challenge the ruling at the United Nations, believing that the judgment was unfair

The party also said that it wants to win with a majority to change the country's Roman-Dutch law

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MKP wants to change the country's law after the ConCourt ruled against Zuma. Images: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party wants to win the upcoming general elections with a two-thirds majority to overturn the country's Roman-Dutch Law. It will also challenge the Constitutional Court's ruling against Zuma at the United Nations.

MK Party to challenge the ConCourt ruling

According to SowetanLIVE, the MKP was unhappy about the apex court's ruling. The ConCourt ruled that Zuma could not run for Parliament because of his criminal record. Zuma was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to over 12 months imprisonment.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela said the party would take the case to the United Nations and cited a similar case in Sri Lanka, where a politician was prevented from running during the elections. The UN Human Rights Committee allegedly overturned the ruling.

Ndlela further slammed the country's Roman-Dutch law.

"We want a two-thirds majority so that we can change this constitution, which is based on Roman-Dutch law, doesn't represent us, and is being abused continuously by judges who are not even elected by our people," he pointed out.

South Africans discourage MK from appealing

Netizens on Facebook thought that Zuma and the MK should not challenge the ruling.

Ramonyathi Moses said:

"But when he is supposed to attend his criminal cases, he is very ill."

Lehoko La Mothibeli said:

"I could imagine Alzheimer's strikes after all these legal battles. He needs to retire from politics."

Awalondwe Sukoluhle Makandanje said:

"Guys, just rest and focus on elections."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"So now he wants colonizers to use Dutch Roman laws to fight his battles?"

Eddy Ntsakelo Dynamos said:

"Zuma is tired. He must stay at home and enjoy his grant."

MK Party was unmoved by the Constitutional Court ruling

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MKP was not worried about the ruling that Zuma cannot run for Parliament.

Although Zuma may not be the country's president again, the party asserted that he would still be its leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News