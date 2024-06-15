Numerous social media users have welcomed the suspension of Mpumalanga’s Police Commissioner, General Daphney Manamela

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola reportedly suspended the General on 14 June 2024

Masemola is accused of a litany of transgressions, including illegally installing security camera systems at the police headquarters in Mbombela

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga's current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Netizens welcomed the suspension of Mpumalanga’s Police Commissioner, General Daphney Manamela. Images: X/@SAPoliceService and Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans have welcomed the suspension of Mpumalanga’s Police Commissioner, General Daphney Manamela, following allegations of serious misconduct.

Mpumalanga commissioner accused of mistreating staff

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola reportedly suspended the General on 14 June 2024. A report by News24 said Manamela faced numerous accusations, including illegally installing security camera systems at the police headquarters in Mbombela to spy on personnel and using state vehicles on personal trips. She was also accused of mistreating and threatening her subordinates.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Manamela’s suspension would stand until a board of inquiry reaches its outcome into the allegations levelled against her. According to media reports, the investigation into Manamela dates back to March 2023; however, more allegations have surfaced since then.

Netizens hail General Manamela’s suspension

Many social media users applauded Manamela’s suspension and called for similar action against other alleged transgressors in the police force.

@naartjie4change exclaimed:

“Good, let the new dawn of accountability and anti-corruption begin!”

@mashoodoZ added:

“I think DA president Ramaphosa must suspend Masemola for being useless.”

@MelikhayaPants1 commented:

“Makahambe”

@ALETTAHA stated:

“The #GNU is already clearing out the riffraff. Good.”

@AndreThabethe said:

“When she refused to be abused by Masemola, then he decided to suspend her; we are aware of what the top male officers do; females need to give in not to be suspended or abused.”

Mpumalanga police call for Victor Matsebula’s assistance in murder investigation

Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police were searching for Victor Matsebula, who can assist in the probe into the murder of a 48-year-old woman.

Ntokozo Khaliphako’s body was found in the room of her companion in Buffelspruit, Nkomazi, on 4 June 2024.

Police launched a manhunt for the male friend whom they suspect could be behind the gruesome killing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News