The acting public protector found that former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally in the Zim flight debacle

Mapisa-Nqakula offered a lift over the border to an ANC delegation who were unauthorised to be on the military aircraft

President Cyril Ramaphosa reprimanded the former defence minister and docked her pay for three months

PRETORIA - A report from the public protector's office found that state resources were inappropriately used when an African National Congress (ANC) delegation hitched a ride to Zimbabwe.

Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula misappropriated state resources when she ferried an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe in 2020. Image: Jaco Marais/Pool Images/Gallo Images

Acting Pubic Protector Kholeka Gceleka found that former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was in breach of the constitution when she ferried Ace Magashule and other ANC members over the border.

The military aircraft was only approved to transport the former defence minister and her staff to Zimbabwe for an official meeting with Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri. But Mapisa-Nqakula offered a lift to unapproved individuals

Gceleka said Mapisa-Nqakula's actions constituted inappropriate conduct under the constitution and maladministration under the Public Protector Act, TimeLIVE reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admonished Mapisa-Nqakula on Saturday, 24 September and decided to withhold her entire salary for three months as punishment. The state's financial costs for the trip totalled R105,545. Following the uproar, the ANC compensated the department of defence.

The former defence and military veterans minister is scheduled to appear before parliament on 16 October to account for a contentious trip to Zimbabwe.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is unhappy with Ramaphosa's reprimand and has criticised it as a slap on the wrist, BusinessDay reported.

DA MP Kobus Marais stated that the opposition party would ensure that the meeting on 16 October won't be used to pardon Mapisa-Nqakula.

Marais said though Mapisa-Nqakula's appearance before parliament was a positive development, she should ultimately be fired by President Ramaphosa.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their views on the public protector's findings on social media.

Here are some reactions:

@JayKay92102236 commented:

"These misfits have a law on their own without a worry in this world = Disgusting is their common surname"

@JabuSibanyoni2 added:

"So what now ‍♂"

@Novalata113 asked:

"What's new"

