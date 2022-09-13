Advocate Dali Mpofu threatened Section 194 Inquiry Chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi on Tuesday, 13 September

Members of parliament are calling for the lawyer to be investigated for his comments during the virtual inquiry

The drama occurred after Mpofu asked for a postponement in the matter and the request was denied by Dyantyi

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal advisor, may be investigated for threatening Section 194 Inquiry Chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi. Several members of parliament (MP) are calling for the lawyer to be probed for his behaviour on Tuesday, 13 September.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's advocate, Dali Mpofu, threatened the Section 194 Inquiry chairperson. Image: Leila Dougan

Source: Getty Images

The drama ensued when the advocate asked for a postponement in the matter. He said Mkhwebane was unwell and could not attend proceedings and that he did not have enough time to prepare for the cross-examination of witness Nelisiwe Thejane.

EWN reported that Mpofu said the litigation would take place this week and involve numerous parties on both sides. He said it would be impossible for Mkhwebane to consult her legal team and, at the same time, honour her obligations to attend to the inquiry.

Mpofu’s request was denied by Dyantyi. The advocate interrupted and spoke over the chairperson to the point where he had to be muted.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The discussion between the two got heated, and Mpofu stated that Dyantyi was not entitled to abuse him. The advocate said he was senior to the chairperson in many ways, including age.

Mpofu said Dyantyi would pay for exercising his power one day, to which the chairperson questioned if it was a threat. The advocate corrected his statement and said it was a promise instead.

In terms of the Powers and Privileges Act, it is illegal to threaten an MP and doing so could lead to a prison sentence of up to three years, News24 reported.

Mzansi reacts to Dali Mpofu’s threat:

@Yates18Bev said:

“Investigate! This is not becoming of an Advocate. Really! What nonsense. It should not be tolerated!”

@Rhoyi_Masoka commented:

“He’s just threatening and won’t do anything. He lives of threats wherever he goes.”

@MabhutiNkewusi posted:

“Actually, he promised him.”

Public Protector impeachment inquiry: Dali Mpofu tells DA MP Kevin Mileham to “shut up”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Dali Mpofu lost his temper before the Section 194 committee presiding over suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearing.

Mpofu had some choice words for Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham, who posed a question to former COO in the Public Protectors’ office, Busani Baloyi.

TimesLIVE reported that Mpofu took exception to Mileham screening a tweet by the late Sibusiso Nyembe, who was Mkhwebane’s ‘political advisor’.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News