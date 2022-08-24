Tensions were high at suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Monday, 22 August

Advocate Dali Mpofu told Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham to "shut up" in front of the Section 194 committee

Mpofu, who is the head of Mkhwebane’s legal team, has a history of telling prominent members of Parliament and legal professionals the same thing

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Section 194 impeachment hearing was full of drama when Advocate Dali Mpofu told a DA MP to "shut up". Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu lost his temper before the Section 194 committee presiding over suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearing.

Mpofu had some choice words for Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham, who posed a question to former COO in the Public Protectors’ office, Busani Baloyi.

TimesLIVE reported that Mpofu took exception to Mileham screening a tweet by the late Sibusiso Nyembe, who was Mkhwebane’s ‘political advisor’.

According to the Daily Maverick, the tweet was highly incriminating and read:

“Beyond dispensing political-economy and socio-political advice to PP I also jerk up legal services on high-level litigation matters like CIEX/Absa and Vrede dairy farm matter.”

Mpofu objected and claimed he had a duty to protect the deceased's dignity, and out of respect for Nyembe and his family members, the tweet should not be displayed.

Mpofu responded:

“This is not the impeachment of Mr Nyembe, and there is nothing in the motion that mentions him.”

Mileham pressed on with his question, after which Mpofu told Mileham to shut up.

Mpofu said:

“Shut up; I’m not your little boy.”

This is not the first time Mpofu has told a member of Parliament to shut up. During the State Capture hearing in 2021, Mpofu told Minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal team the same thing.

South Africans react to Mpofu’s outburst

South Africans took to social media to slam Mpofu for his latest outburst. Here are some comments:

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Advocate Mpofu is a disgrace to the JSC, but I understand he is putting bread and butter on the table for his family.”

@rinmor commented:

“Dali is a bully.”

@SPystoff added:

“It is about time somebody shut Dali Mpofu up. For a mediocre SC, he has an inflated opinion of himself despite his record of humiliating court losses.”

@Eagle66017981 laughed:

“Advocate Shut Up is becoming a household name now.”

@SpheJ posted:

“When he's cornered, he resorts to such! Not surprising there! The guy is a loser of note!”

Dali Mpofu plans to take legal action to have President Cyril Ramaphosa appear before impeachment committee.

Previously Briefly News reported that Advocate Dali Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa should be called to appear before the impeachment committee regarding Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension.

He believes Ramaphosa should appear as a private individual rather than in his official capacity. Mpofu, who is part of Mkhwebane’s legal team, calls for Ramaphosa to be subpoenaed despite Parliament’s legal services saying there was no need to do so.

