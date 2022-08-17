Advocate Dali Mpofu plans to take legal action to ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the impeachment committee

He believes Ramaphosa should appear as a private individual rather than in his official capacity as the country's president

Mpofu said that he wants to clarify some of the president’s evidence regarding Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa should be called to appear before the impeachment committee regarding Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension.

Advocate Dali Mpofu plans to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the impeachment committee. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko & Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

He believes Ramaphosa should appear as a private individual rather than in his official capacity. Mpofu, who is part of Mkhwebane’s legal team, calls for Ramaphosa to be subpoenaed despite Parliament’s legal services saying there was no need to do so.

According to SABC News, Mpofu said he disagrees with most of the committee. He said Ramaphosa would be called to appear as any other witness who has implicated the Public Protector in impeachable conduct.

Mpofu said that he would like to clarify some of the president’s evidence and take legal steps to secure his presence, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to Advocate Dali Mpofu:

@KatMichellie said:

“Some say he is the people’s advocate; others say he is the mampara of the century.”

@SelloSamuel14 commented:

“Mpofu is MAD. There is no court that will ever entertain his shenanigans.”

@AbbasMkhize wrote:

“The biased court will never rule in favour of Adv Mpofu against Ramaphosa. Zuma is jailed for failing to appear at the Zondo Commission. Abuse of power is rife in SA.”

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s request to summon President Ramaphosa denied by section 194 committee

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Section 194 Committee denied the request to summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear at suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, 16 August.

The committee handling Mkhwebane’s impeachment received legal feedback that Ramaphosa should only be called if his testimony is relevant.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News