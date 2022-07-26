President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer argued that there was not form of conflict of interest regarding the suspension of the public protector

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims that Ramaphosa suspended her due to her investigation into the six cases including the Phala Phala scandal

The public protestor's lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu said Mkhwebane was suspended days after she began investigating the alleged cover-up

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer told the Western Cape High Court that there was no conflict of interest when he suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The public protector claims that she was investigating several cases against the president, including the Phala Phala scandal and was suspended due to her probe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are in court over the suspension. Image: Mike Hutchings / Pool & Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwebane wants to have her suspension declared unlawful. However, Ramaphosa’s lawyer Advocate Karrisha Pillay refuted the public protector’s claims stating that only the Phala Phala saga was a personal interest of Ramaphosa, News24 reported.

Mkhwebane was investigating six cases related to the president, and her lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu said she was suspended days after she began investigating the alleged cover-up. Pillay stated that Mkhwebane was well aware of the president’s plan to suspend her due to the “many letters” that went back and forth between the pair.

Mkhwebane was back in court for a fourth time in two years to challenge the matter related to her impeachment proceedings, according to eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the court proceedings:

@Constitution_94 said:

“#PhalaPhalaFarm or not, Mkhwebane would have been suspended. She knew that as early as April. She rushed to court to prevent Ramaphosa from suspending her. There was no Phala Phala Farm matter when she was in court in May. She is very happy to suspend other people.”

@allmightyzar commented:

“It’s not the first time President Cyril Ramaphosa has taught Adv Dali Mpofu a lesson in what a conflict of interest is.”

@masogats posted:

“Not surprising, but the fact is he was found with millions under the matress, he also admitted, so he must voetsek, we don’t care about the colonial Judiciary verdicts.”

@iKhomanis added:

“This guy is conflicted in every aspect of his presidency.”

Mkhwebane challenges her suspension, accuses Ramaphosa of violating her dignity and humiliating her

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the legal battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues.

Mkhwebane has approached the Cape Town High Court in an effort to have her suspension set aside. She claims that Ramaphosa rushed her suspension after she announced her decision to investigate the president for tax evasion, kidnapping and torture.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News