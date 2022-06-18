Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to stop her from investigating him by suspending her

She also maintains that the president is seeking to violate her dignity and publicly humiliate her after she announced that she would investigate the president

Mkhwebane claims that her investigation into tax evasion, kidnapping and torture on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, allegedly prompting the president to hastily suspend her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The legal battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues.

Mkhwebane has approached the Cape Town High Court in an effort to have her suspension set aside. She claims that Ramaphosa rushed her suspension after she announced her decision to investigate the president for tax evasion, kidnapping and torture.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the president of trying to violate her dignity. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

She was about to investigate whether these crimes were committed on his Phal Phala farm, the same farm where millions of dollars were allegedly stolen.

Mkhwebane maintains that Ramaphosa south violates her dignity and publicly humiliates her. She accuses the president of attempting to remove her support, remove her from any ongoing investigations and retaliate against her announcement of her investigations into him according to Times LIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Concourt judge cleared in SMS saga

Raymond Zondo's appointment of Justice Lex Mpati to investigate allegations of leaked information. Ismail Abramjee sent an SMS moments before the Constitutional Court was about to announce its dismissal of Mkhwebane's recession application.

Mpathi reported that none of the Constitutional Court workers had any knowledge of the judgement according to eNCA.

He concluded that SMS was not evidence that Justice Jody Kollapen had leaked any information to Abramjee.

Mkhwebane plans to approach Human Rights Commission, seeking R50 million

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes that her rights were violated when the country tried to remove her from office and plans to approach the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

She said her rights were violated under Articles 7(1) and 26 of the African Charter and argued that they occurred within the territorial jurisdiction of the respondent.

Mkhwebane hopes that the commission will find a rule related to the appointment of a judge from an independent panel inconsistent. In her document to the commission, the public protector wrote, that because of the country’s decision to attempt to remove her from the office through the process which involves the appointment of a judge into the independent representation, she had to challenge the rules.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News