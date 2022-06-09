Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane plans to approach the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights

Mkhwebane claims her rights were violated when the Republic of South Africa tried to remove her from office

She wants the country to pay her R50 million in compensation for damages suffered and claims her dignity was affected

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes that her rights were violated when the country tried to remove her from office and plans to approach the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

She said her rights were violated under Articles 7(1) and 26 of the African Charter and argued that they occurred within the territorial jurisdiction of the respondent.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a last-minute attempt to save her job. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwebane hopes that the commission will find a rule related to the appointment of a judge from an independent panel inconsistent. In her document to the commission, the public protector wrote, that because of the country’s decision to attempt to remove her from the office through the process which involves the appointment of a judge into the independent representation, she had to challenge the rules.

News24 reported due to the legal costs she faced as a result of the matter, Mkhwebane wants South Africa to pay R50 million as compensation for damages suffered. She also claimed that her human dignity was affected.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Earlier, the public was allowed to submit evidence related to her impeachment inquiry. The committee published relevant documents for the inquiry for the public. Mkhwebane outlined reasons why she should not be suspended while awaiting the impeachment proceedings after President Cyril Ramaphosa requested her to do so, Eyewitness News reported.

SA reacts to Mkhwebane’s comments

Many citizens were outraged over the public protector’s comments, with some calling for her suspension:

Thapelino Letsatsantsa Choenyane said:

“This woman we never had a public protector after Thuli Madonsela this one can't stop milking our money for free.”

Colin Bridger wrote:

“Oh, another useless incompetent plea for underachieving. Doesn't she know when to stop embarrassing herself? It's over.”

David Gembe commented:

“In fact, this application gives Ramaphosa more reason to suspend her so that she can concentrate fully on this personal matter.”

Jeffrey Nxumalo posted:

“She is a laughing stock, they will confirm the court's findings of incompetency.”

Peace Mthethwa wrote:

“Every public office in this country is about financial gain, not serving the people. She was investigating the looters of the state, now she’s joining them… I give up.”

Petra Ngcamane added:

“Thuli Madonsela was forcefully removed from the office by Zuma and she joyfully stepped in. You shall reap what you sow… Do not rejoice in someone's downfall and sufferings.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 10 days to try and save her job

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane. However, before doing so, Ramaphosa is giving her an opportunity to fight for her job. On Thursday, 17 March, Mkwebane confirmed the news reports that the president had sent her a letter asking her to state reasons why she should not be suspended from her position.

The statement issued by Mkwebane's team said Ramaphosa is making the consideration of suspending the public protector because of a letter he received from the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkwebane's impeachment process to begin, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News