Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's job is on the line since President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering suspending her

Mkhwebane says he received a letter from the president informing her of the plans for her suspension but also allowed her to motivate for her job

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter and some people believe Mkhwebane's suspension is long overdue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane. However, before doing so, Ramaphosa is giving her an opportunity to fight for her job.

On Thursday, 17 March, Mkwebane confirmed the news reports that the president had sent her a letter asking her to state reasons why she should not be suspended from her position.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that she is facing suspension. Images: Phill Magakoe & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The statement issued by Mkwebane's team said Ramaphosa is making the consideration of suspending the public protector because of a letter he received from the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkwebane's impeachment process to begin, reports TimesLIVE.

In the letter presented to Mkwebane, Ramaphosa says he is giving the Public Protector 10 days to make her submissions in order to keep her job.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The letter further invites the public protector to, within 10 working days, provide reasons why the president should not take such a step,” reads the statement.

In the statement, Mkwebane says the letter sent to her by the President seems to have been sent in a hurried manner because the supposed letter from Speaker to Ramaphosa was not attached. She says she will make submissions to have the letter delivered, according to EWN.

Mkwebane also stated that she will be consulting her legal team on Friday, 18 March and will not be releasing any statements thereafter as the situation is a legal matter.

South Africans weigh in on Mkwebane's possible suspension

@HMgxaji said:

"Yes, we need a Public Protector just the country needed a Chief Justice & Police Commissioner and the Zulu Nation needed a King, Pres Cyril must take us serious‍♂️"

@marieBooysenss said:

"Mkhwebane undid all the great work by @ThuliMadonsela, by her partisan work!"

@mariawb1965 said:

"Halleluja! It seems Cyril can actually do something and not just fokol. "

@murielnaidoo said:

"The writing is on the wall, Mkhwebane must either resign or pack her bags!"

@TSIXY said:

"She is very incompetent, she destroyed 65 contractors in the northwest province by helping @nwpublicworks to get away with murder because of her questionable reports."

@SontoMyeni said:

"Mkhwebane has to go, she is a disgrace to the office!"

MP complains to Public Protector about Ramaphosa’s alleged unethical behaviour

Briefly News previously reported that Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, stated that she was sent a complaint from a Member of Parliament (MP) about President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly contravening the Executive Code of Ethics.

Mkhwebane received the MP's complaint on 26 January and has been asked many questions about the nature of its contents. She said she had ordered her office to launch a probe into the query.

According to TimesLIVE, Oupa Segalwe, a spokesperson for the Public Protector, said that Mkhwebane's office has sole authority in this case, because they are the only body that can hold individuals accountable under the code.

Source: Briefly News