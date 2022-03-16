Reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's son Andile Mpisane keeps making his mother proud

The footballer and musician celebrated his birthday by inking a huge recording deal with Def Jam Records

The Royal AM Chairman joins the likes of Boity, Stogie T, Boity and LucasRaps at the recording company

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shauwn Mkhize, who is popularly known as MaMkhize, is one proud mom. MaMkhize's multi-talented son Andile Mpisane marked his 21st birthday by inking a massive deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Mamkhize’s son Andile Mpisane has signed a recording deal with Def Jam Records. Image: @andilempisane10

Andile announced the exciting news on his Instagram page on Tuesday. The doting mom also took to her social media page to gush over her "baby".

Not only is Andile multi-talented, but he also has a heart of gold. The Ubala hitmaker also announced that he would be continuing his philanthropic work on his birthday, TimesLIVE reports.

Taking to his Instagram page, Andile said he was donating money to 21 students. He wrote:

"In celebration of my 21st birthday this year we are back again with the #RoyalAMFeesMustFall movement. I would like to give back by gifting 21 university students that have recurring debt from 2021 with R10 000 towards their fees. You can also nominate someone in need of this financial aid."

He also added that the money will be paid directly into a registered institution's account.

Podcast and Chill fans defend MaMkhize’s generosity to Zola 7 after MacG and Sol called it a PR stunt

Briefly News previously reported that another Monday has gone by and another controversial opinion shared on Podcast and Chill has rubbed viewers the wrong way. This time around, the people are upset with MacG and the team calling MaMkhize's visit with Zola 7 a clout-chasing opportunity.

If there's one thing that the Podcast and Chill hosts are going to do, it's tell their opinions as they are. Mac G, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady have once again upset their viewers with their honesty.

ZAlebs reports that the podcast co-hosts talked about the beauty of Mzansi coming together to help Zola 7 out of the trenches. One thing that did not sit right with the team was Shauwn Mkhize's day visit with the kwaito legend.

