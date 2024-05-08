BOSA’s Mmusi Maimane has attacked the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula for using a high-end luxury vehicle while campaigning in Amaoti, KwaZulu-Natal

Maimane quoted struggle icon Chris Hani on liberators turning into elitists travelling in Mercedes Benz’s

Many South Africans seemed to echo Maimane’s sentiments, with one stating that Hani must be turning in his grave

BOSA's Mmusi Maimane uses Chris Hani's quote to lash out at the ANC's Fikile Mbalula's opulent lifestyle. Images: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images and Per-Anders Pettersson

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane has criticised the ANC’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, for travelling in a G-Wagon while on his party's Election campaign trail.

Mmusi Maimane aims at Fikile Mbalula

@MmusiMaimane took X to share a quote from former SACP leader Chris Hani, in which the struggle icon expressed his fears about the then liberators turning into the elite or the oppressor:

"What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists who drive around in Mercedes Benz's and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and to gather riches."

The BOSA leader also shared the video of Mbalula travelling in the luxury vehicle in Amaoti, KwaZulu-Natal, on the same post:

South Africans echo Maimane’s sentiments

Many netizens shared Maimane’s opinion, while others called the BOSA leader a hypocrite.

@Vote4YourLeader said:

“I believe he believed in sharing the mineral wealth that's being mined and exported to make people elsewhere even richer.”

@Ishshah_B thought:

“He's been doing backflips in his grave as his fears materialized exponentially.”

@Musketeer1611 commented:

“Chris Hani would be no different if he were alive today. So as Steve Biko. Absolutely Power corrupts absolutely. These ancient and irrelevant quotes mean nothing.”

@BrunoMtolo pointed out:

“Chris Hani is vindicated. The ANC is now in the hands of eatists. Ama slay kings.”

@nkuna_thabi asked:

“Did you take back Fortuner ya DA?”

