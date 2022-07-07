One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on Police Minister Bheki Cele's reaction to Action Society leader Ian Cameron

Maimane stated that Cele and his fellow ANC cadres should stop using their role in the fight for liberation to absolve themselves from accountability

Some South Africans agree with Maimane and say Cele was out of line, while others say Cameron should also be reprimanded

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader and founder, has come out to criticise the Minister of Police Bheki Cele for lashing out publicly against Action Society leader Ian Cameron.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says ANC leaders should stop using liberation struggle credentials to avoid accountability. Images: Gulshan Khan/ GCIS/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

The former Democratic Alliance leader stated that the African National Congress leaders needed to stop thinking that fighting in the liberation struggle could absolve them from any kind of accountability.

Maimane's comments after Cele blew off at Cameron during a community meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday, 5 July. Cameron called out Cele for his failure to protect community members who now have to turn to lobby groups such as Action Society when faced with crime issues, according to News24.

In response to the criticism, Cele highlighted that he joined the fight for human rights a long time ago and not yesterday.

"Don't teach me about human rights. Don't tell me about the safety of our people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it. I was exiled for it," said a heated Cele.

The One SA Movement leader took to social media and stated that Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe's former president also fought to liberate his country from Ian Smith but spent 37 years oppressing his own people.

He then thanked ANC leaders for their fight but added that they still needed to do their jobs.

Maimane's post reads:

"ANC leaders must stop thinking they can use liberation struggle credentials to avoid accountability. Robert Mugabe fought against Ian Smith and then terrorized his own people for 37 years. Siyabonga but you still need to do your current job well!"

South Africans weigh in on Mmusi Maimane's observation of ANC leaders

@SG_Walther said:

"As Ramphele Ramphele correctly observed, history teaches that liberation movements seldom end up as good governments. The ANC’s obsession with cadre deployment shows that the ANC will not learn the lessons of history. #ANC"

@Anthony197044 said:

"Totally Agree - The Police Minister shifted the argument and made it all about him. He came there to address the community and was asked, rightly so, about poor policing as Chief. He was asked to get into the local community spirit but chose to make it about him."

@motsamai247 said:

"And that time the person who was addressing him was just being factual and expressing the frustration that most of us go through!! He was totally wrong shame and out of order. This kind of behaviour will make the community resort to mob justice."

