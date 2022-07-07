Siv Ngesi has come out in support of Action Society activist Ian Cameron, who was forcibly removed from a recent meeting in Gugulethu by Police Minister Bheki Cele

This comes after a video of Ian pleading with Bheki Cele to be accountable and pay attention to the Western Cape went viral

Siv Ngesi and netizens took to their timelines to express their views on the matter, with many in support of Cameron

Actor and media personality Siv Ngesi took to Twitter to express his support for action society activist Ian Cameron.

Siv Ngesi has taken to his timeline to defend Ian Cameron from Minister of Police Bheki Cle. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a video of Ian Cameron went viral on Twitter, in which he slammed Minister of Police Bheki Cele for ignoring the Western Cape by failing to manage the police force.

According to The South African news publication, these accusations caused Cele to become visibly enraged, shouting and screaming and ordering that Cameron be forcibly removed from the Gugulethu community forum.

Siv has since praised Ian for standing up for his truth in a number of tweets on his Twitter timeline.

"Protect @IanCameron23 We need to protect and defend @IanCameron23"

Siv has also shared the following on Twitter:

Siv has also expressed his thoughts on the ruling in a series of tweets.

"Guys ANC is in such kak , it’s time to put the nail in their coffin! Now ANC is busy searching into@IanCameron23’s history to make him look bad or they will just photoshop fake tweets."

Netizens have reacted to the viral video, with many coming to Ian's defence.

@ngukhaya said:

"That Ian Cameron guy has my full respect. That's how we need to treat all these ministers. It's time for a wake-up call."

@MadiBoity wrote:

"May there be Ian Cameron in every audience where these incompetent cabinet ministers show up. Those who clapped for Cele deserves the suffering they are going through."

@leratokeele also said:

"I cannot believe that there are people who are not willing to stand with Ian Cameron for spitting facts to that out-of-touch minister about crime in the black communities like Khayelitsa etc, solely based on the fact that he's white and is/was affiliated with AfriForum."

@VXanko added:

"Minister Bheki Cele must apologise for that unnecessary ranting. He really shouldn't have. Ian Cameron told him the truth. Cele needs to respect the people and stop being pompous. It is clear that he doesn't respect the people, because when invited to walk in their shoes, he refused."

Siv Ngesi stands against gender-based violence, calls out Jaco Swart after viral video

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were shocked by a video of Jaco Swart's blatant violence against his wife. Siv Ngesi took to social media to express his shock at the video.

The viral video of Jaco Swart being physically abusive was a severe reminder of the country's alarming gender-based violence cases. According to The South African, Siv Ngesi took to social media to stand against GBV.

In the video, it is clear that there are several people just outside the room where Jaco Swart assaulted his wife. Siv Ngesi was outraged that there were witnesses who did nothing as he wrote:

"How about the rest of the men doing nothing?!"

