Controversial South African actor SK Khoza is charting Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons again

The star who hogged headlines following episodes where he lashed out at people a few months ago left Mzansi confused when his explicit video leaked

The Kings of Joburg actor has responded to the trending video, saying he is unfazed because it is from his only fans' account.

Mzansi came to a standstill following SK Khoza's leaked explicit video. Peeps were left speechless when they saw the video of the Kings Of Joburg actor.

SK Khoza has reacted to his explicit video that is trending on Twitter. @skcoza

One would think SK Khoza would stay away from trending for the wrong reasons after many events that almost ruined his career. First, a video of him with naked girls went viral. Then, he issued a public apology but struck again when videos of him lashing out at different people trended.

On Wednesday, 6 July, SK Khoza shot to the top of the trending lists when a video of him having oral sex with an unidentified woman made it to the streets. Peeps were stunned by the video. Many accused him of always trying to destroy his career with his actions.

According to TimesLIVE, the former The Queen star said he is unfazed by the trending video. He said the saucy clip was meant for his only fans' account, so it does not bother him that he is trending. He said:

“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Social media users have weighed in on the video with mixed reactions.

@TheoTheGreat_ said:

"I've never seen anyone work as hard as SK KHOZA try to destroy their acting career... Quite impressive I must say."

@SthembiD commented:

"Will SK Khoza get any acting gigs after this or it's RIP to his acting career?"

