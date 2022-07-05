Lekau Sehoana, founder of Drip Footwear, shared that he lost his iPhone recently but managed to track it

In a tweet, the businessman said a part of him wanted to deal with the issue hands-on, but another part of him wanted to simply block the device

South African netizens gathered in the post’s comments to assist Lekau in coming to a practical solution

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Businessman and Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana took to social media to share his frustration about losing his iPhone recently.

In a tweet, he revealed that he had managed to track it down and could see the location. Lekau also admitted that he was in two minds about how to deal with his predicament.

Mzansi netizens could identify with Lekau Sehoana's pain after losing his iPhone. Image: @LekauSehoana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

“The Tembisan in me wants to pull up and go hustle it. But the 'I'm only here for a good time' in me says I should just block it and forget. What do we do? Please help,” he wrote in the tweet.

iPhones are very expensive cellular devices, and losing one is bound to trigger some frustration and pain at losing a valuable one you paid a lot of money for.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His online friends gathered in the comments to advise him on the best way to move forward:

@Shimza01 reacted:

“Pickpocketing at events is everywhere!”

@SizweDhlomo replied:

“Just go report it.”

@steezystylz said:

“So I tracked my device. When to SAPS, they claim that they cannot go collect it as GPS could be inaccurate and the people can sue for harassment. I was just instructed to block it.”

@Sentle_JR commented:

“There are many South Africans there I hear, gather majita le shape mpama when you arrive.”

@MarumoMashigo wrote:

“I'm sorry mister block by blacklisting and open a case with police, take them to the location, they will arrest the culprit, he or she must explain how the phone landed in the vicinity, people must learn and stop stealing smartphones some have tracker.”

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana shares lessons learned during the hustle

In another story, Briefly News reported that Drip Founder Lekau Sehoana is proving to be quite the storyteller out on the social media streets. He recently shared the challenges and lessons learned in his youth that got him to where he is today.

Sehoana shared that after completing his matric, he was forced to make a plan on how to get by.

“The hustle didn’t go well. Then I went back to school, so I could fund the hustle. I studied NQF Level 4 of Civil Engineering, got a job, bought a Mini, and forgot the hustle. Worst mistake ever. I didn’t need a car #TheDripStory,” he detailed in a tweet.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News