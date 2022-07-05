A photo of a fake sign claiming that a major retailer was closed due to intoxicated staff has been circulating online

It is reported that the image was initially posted by the Buffalo City Insider and claimed that Kgoma Spar was not operational

However, the publication later dismissed its initial report and apologised for sharing false information

Employees that report for duty under the influence of alcohol present a real problem that employers are faced with on a regular basis.

A post about a shop being closed due to staff members being too intoxicated to report to work had Mzansi cyber citizens in a hilarious frenzy.

False information about a grocery store being closed due to intoxicated staff caused a stir online. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

An image of the notice sign stuck to the door of a Spar store was shared by Twitter user @ConstanceSaal and reads:

“Dear customer, we are closed due to drunk staff.”

However, it was soon revealed by the Buffalo City Insider that the sign was fake and that no Spar store had closed due to drunk staff.

“We apologize for the recent post about Kgoma Spar. We took the post down after Kgoma Spar Management confirmed that the store is running smoothly. We apologise for publishing false content, we always aim to give people true information,” the Buffalo City Insider statement reads.

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens shared their funny reactions to the tweet about the fake sign.

@Yudeshan_Naidoo replied:

“I need to apply here .”

@semakismymoralc commented:

“In general this should be allowed, especially on Mondays.”

@ShefferLucinda wrote:

“Eyohhh how did we get here!!! hectic Month-end Weekends.”

@themba_theman asked:

“Did they drink whole Tops store?”

@simmakh replied:

“I wonder if the person who printed and stuck that notice on the window was not one of the Staff SA is truly wild .”

@QamokuhleS commented:

“If they were protesting against unfair labor practices, I’d say good for them.”

