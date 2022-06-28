Helmet camera footage showing a cyclist being a victim of armed robbers is doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows one of the men pointing a gun at him as they demand the bicycle, which the cyclist hands over

The armed thug is clearly visible in the video and Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a cyclist being robbed at gunpoint by two men has been circulating online and sparked several reactions among netizens.

The helmet camera footage was posted by the popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux on Twitter and shows a view of the cyclist riding his bike before he notices two men approaching him.

A video of a cyclist being accosted by two thugs sparked reactions online. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

One of the men points a gun at him as they demand the bicycle, which the cyclist hands over. The criminals also appear to demand other items without realising they are being recorded by the helmet camera.

@AdvoBarryRoux captioned the tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"These guys robbed a cyclist and little did they he know that the helmet camera was on and they were getting filmed.”

Many South African netizens found the footage funny as they responded with witty jokes and comments. Others also expressed their disappointment in the level and extent of crime in Mzansi.

@zipreeper reacted:

“Handgun to steal a bike. Madiba's lovely Rainbow Nation.”

@Therealnomafu said:

“Over to the police!!!”

@alfred39816243 responded:

“And your cops will say they will investigate.”

@AdamThembekile wrote:

“Of course investigations must be done. It is not as obvious as you think.”

@Cquence87 commented:

“Smile, coz you're on 'Candid Camera'.”

@Gsport69 replied:

“They wouldn't have changed their mind, camera or no camera, nothing will happen to them. Knowing this kind when they see this, they'll say, "My broer, kom kyk die n***", then laugh their guts out!!”

Mzansi shares hilarious reaction to robber who waved after being caught attempting to break into a house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a criminal who attempted to break into a house in broad daylight was not as slick and stealthy as he thought. A video taken by an occupant from inside the house shows the man climbing over the boundary wall. He eventually climbs to the top and jumps into the yard.

As he regains his balance and stands up, he lifts his head and spots the occupant at the window. He plays it cool by waving hello and quickly rushes out the way he came in as the house alarm goes off.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News