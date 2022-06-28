Someone recorded their cats reaction to finding two snakes causing mayhem in the kitchen and it had people laughing

The video shows two snakes slithering around a kitchen at 1 A.M and the cat was not prepared to participate

People could not get over the cats reaction but agreed that they too would have taken a backseat on this one

Cats are sassy animals who believe they are royalty. A video showing a cat saying “hell no” to helping its owner snatch two snakes that were found in the kitchen has people busting.

Twitter user @br0wnsugarvixen shared a video showing a cat leaving their owner to deal with two snakes on their own. Image: Twitter / @br0wnsugarvixen

Source: Twitter

While cats are cute, relatively low maintenance and somewhat loyal, they do not come close to a dog in a panic situation. That cat will leave you high and dry, baba!

Twitter user @br0wnsugarvixen shared a video showing two massive snakes slithering behind someone’s fridge at 1 am in the morning and the cat just chilling as if to say “human, sort that ‘ish out!”

“What would y’all do in this situation???”

The people of social media scream with laughter and stand by the cat on this one

While people obviously expected the cat to go for the snake, its decision to stand aside and let the human handle it is the approach most would have taken too, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Bydney said:

“Not gone hold you. I’m not hero or even brave like that... but I actually would have got a pillow case and tried to grab both tails. Because letting them go into a crevice would have scared me even more… but that’s just me. ”

@Maeeeflowerrr said:

“But wtf was that why did it have 2 tails???”

@ehnothanku said:

“If I’m ever in the same house as two big birkin bag snakes, that is simply no longer my house and leaving respectfully.”

@3twitwit3 said:

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shares terrifying post about black mamba found inside Durban couple’s bathroom

In related news, Briefly News reported that finding an intruder in your home is terrifying, but so is spotting a black mamba crawling through your bathroom window!

Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans has shared a picture sent to him by a local couple who were startled when they found a black mamba crawling inside their home through the bathroom window.

In a Facebook post, Nick wrote:

“I received this photo earlier today, taken by @Chistie Naomie Everton Oosthuizen, in Queensburgh. She and her husband were having lunch when they heard something fall in the bathroom."

