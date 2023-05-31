A bestie-duo graduated medical school together, and their special bond inspired people far and wide

TikTok user @vibin_iv shared a heartwarming video showing her and her male besties' journey together

People hyped their platonic relationship in the comments and congratulated them on their achievement

Studying can be a lonely journey, but these two had each other, which made it memorable. A female and male bestie-duo started medical school together, and recently they graduated as doctors, hand in hand.

Being able to have a ride-or-die bestie with whom you can trust your life is an underrated blessing.

Besties graduate medical school together, sweet video shows their journey

TikTok user @vibin_iv shared a video showing her and her bestie dancing together in their white coats and then in their graduation attire. This video symbolises all they have been through together and, most importantly, their monumental triumph!

Studying to be a medical doctor is one of the toughest qualifications; we are sure having one another is what got these two through it. Take a look at these Dr besties:

TikTok users celebrate the friendship these two shares

This heartwarming video left people clapping for plutonic relationships. While their friendship inspired many people, so did their undeniable hard work.

Read some of the comments:

gushed:

“I love platonic male friendships congrats doctors!”

V S loves black ppl ⬛ asked:

“What is that dance? I'm ready to learn it.”

Michaiah<3. Said:

“The glow ups. Love black excellence ”

⚕️ObGyn, Family Planning confessed:

“Love this ”

aniya j clapped:

“You guys are lit AF congratulations black grads!!!!! ”

