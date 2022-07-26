Dr Andiswa Mfengu beamed with pride as she took to social media to finally celebrate her PhD graduation

While there were many hurdles along the way the inspiring woman admitted she could have never done it without the amazing people by her side

Andiswa thanked everyone, including her supervisor and late little sister of whom she kept in her thoughts the entire time

Getting a PhD does not come easy. A beautiful woman from eCala recently walked the stage to accept her PhD and was overflowing with gratitude and pride.

The inspiring lady explained that the journey was not easy and that she could never have done it without the support of her loved ones.

“I would like to say thank you to family, friends (Thina Paballo Mona, Ginger Pearl Tshehla and Lena Nyahodza), colleagues and my support structure, I could not have done this without you support and love.”

One person who motivated her more than anything is her little sister who is no longer with her. Andiswa did this for her and knows she would be proud.

“Thank you mama, my baby sisters especially Indiphile who cheered for me all the way but unfortunately God had other plans for her, and my dearest friends. Ndiyabulela kakhulu!”

In her touching LinkedIn post, Dr Andiswa Mfengu re-introduced herself with her new title. One tip she had for others out there pursuing a PhD is to get a dedicated supervisor.

“Ndiyabulela koNyawuza namaZima (the Mfengu's and Tyhobeka's) uyabulela uMafaku ngento yonke. We did it!”

